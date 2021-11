The Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the site plan for a proposed Hy-Vee grocery store in Clear Lake. The group met Tuesday to review the Hy-Vee proposal, as well as a preliminary plat for the Emerald Edge development proposed by Sukup Ag, of Sheffield. That development would be comprised of seven commercial lots and one outlet along Highway 18 between North 14th Street and North 20th Street. Hy-Vee would be located on the east edge of the development, identified as Lot 1.

CLEAR LAKE, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO