Letter: Our children deserve better

By Editorials
INFORUM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one is "for" abortion. It's about individual choice. A person's choice. Just as "persons" are declaring it's their choice about wearing...

www.inforum.com

Independent

Letter to the editor: Changes not for the better

Our United States and what she has stood for through many generations is slowly fading into the woodwork of socialism. Our structure within is dividing us by a government that is not for its citizens. Our beautiful flag has waved representing our homeland as well as abroad. She waves for each one of us, as we stand together saying our pledge in united peace.
Marin Independent Journal

Editorial: Immigrant children in Marin deserve support

By the end of August, 223 unaccompanied immigrant children had been released to their Marin sponsors to start new lives. That figure, more akin to larger counties, reflects family responsibility, compassion and local community services responsive to their and their families’ needs. It also reflects the continuing challenge that faces those services, from local schools to medical care.
Sheridan Press

Letter: An open letter to our community

Note: This letter was originally sent to members of the Sheridan County medical community and Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees and administration regarding COVID-19 conversations. I applaud you who have stood up in public and stated the facts about COVID-19 in order to share clear, understandable, fact-based...
Fox News

Bill Maher, liberal professor clash on CRT in schools: It's 'disingenuous' to say parents oppose Black history

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange about critical race theory in schools on Friday night's show with guest Michael Eric Dyson, a Vanderbilt University professor. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion by addressing how "Democrats got their a-- kicked" in Tuesday's elections, particularly in Virginia where the issue of education dominated the gubernatorial race won by Republican Glenn Youngkin.
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
thelivingstonpost.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I have never seen such hate as I did during presidential visit

I am still trying to recover from what I witnessed during President Joe Biden’s visit to Livingston County on Oct. 5. If you were not at the actual event, and only relied on our news media to give you a picture of the protest leading up to his arrival, you were clearly not given an accurate report of what was actually occurring (excluding The Livingston Post with a great article, and WHMI, which had a better article than most).
arcamax.com

How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible?

Q: How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible and not from another source that may sound good but is not God’s Word? – D.P. A: Through Bible study and prayer, we are given discernment to tell the difference between what is of God and what is not. God’s people are instructed to test the various doctrines that abound, and test them against the standard of the Word of God. This should drive us to daily Bible reading.
Washington Post

Daughter of the late, disgraced evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias leaves father’s ministry to start her own

The CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries is leaving the beleaguered organization, eight months after an independent investigation detailed the abuse and misconduct of the ministry’s late founder. The evangelical magazine Christianity Today reported last week that Sarah Davis, daughter of Zacharias, has resigned from RZIM to start a new...
Lima News

Letter: LGBTQ students deserve respect

Schools should be a safe haven for anyone, and the simple fact that homophobia and transphobia has been running rampant in the area is sad. I battled the same kind of behavior in Elida for my 7th and 8th grade years and had to go public so the change that was needed could get applied. Other kids should not have to walk the same path I did six years ago.
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Parents struggle to cope with child’s antics

Dear Amy: My wife and I are parents of four children under the age of 10. Life during the pandemic has been a challenge for us, to say the least. We have very close friends, “Roberta and Vincent.” We have spent quite a bit of time with them, and our children have become close.
NewsOne

When It Comes to Immigration, Conventional Wisdom Is Wrong

If not for the crisis facing Haitians at the border, many people would still question me when I say that immigration is indeed a Black issue. While Haiti is fresh in our psyche, it would be detrimental to Haitian asylum seekers to neglect to see the broader scope of challenges facing diverse populations of Black immigrants. As much as Haitian migrants want relief, they understand the impact of America’s immigration crisis on fellow Black immigrants at and within the border.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Neighbors deserve support, not ridicule

We moved to Sewickley nearly eight years ago now. My wife is from the region, but not the community. When friends and family at my forever home of the Jersey Shore ask how I like living in Pittsburgh, I always answer, “I like living in Sewickley,” and proceed to let them know all the great things that come with our great community.
msmagazine.com

The Anti-CRT Movement: El Paso and Our Communities Deserve Better

“Journey to Justice: A Critical Race Theory Primer” is a joint initiative between Ms. magazine, the National Women’s Studies Association (NWSA) and the Karson Institute for Race, Peace & Social Justice. The primer includes articles, essays, lesson plans, an annotated bibliography and a COMloquium conversation that addresses and examines the perils of teaching critical race theory from kindergarten to college settings. Enjoy the sample below. To explore the full primer, head here.
