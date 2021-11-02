CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel, Bahrain prime ministers meet in Glasgow

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZ8xs_0ck1JAE400
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, October 24, 2021. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Israeli and Bahraini prime ministers met on Tuesday for the first time since normalisation of ties, on the sidelines of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, an official Israeli statement said.

No further details were immediately available about the meeting between Israel's Naftali Bennett and Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain's crown prince and prime minister.

Bahrain and Gulf neighbour United Arab Emirates normalised relations with Israel last year in a U.S.-brokered deal known as the Abraham Accords that built on common commercial interests and concerns about Iran.

In September, Bahrain hosted Israel's foreign minister in the highest-level visit since the countries formalised ties.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Resignation of Lebanon minister could solve Gulf row: Arab League

The Arab League Monday backed the resignation of Lebanon's information minister whose comments on the Yemen war sparked a damaging diplomatic row with Gulf States.  Zaki, who also met Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michal Aoun said Information Minister George Kordahi's departure could be a starting point for "detente" between Lebanon and Gulf states.
MIDDLE EAST
birminghamnews.net

Prime Ministers of Vietnam, France hold talks

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 4 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Wednesday in Matignon Palace, where the two leaders highly appreciated the mutual assistance activities between the two countries. The French Prime Minister said France will provide Vietnam with 970,000 more doses...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#Iran#United Arab Emirates#Israeli#Bahraini#U N
WIBC.com

Sudan Prime Minister Arrested In Apparent Coup

OMDURMAN, Sudan. — Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife Muna Abdallah have been arrested and taken to an undisclosed location, the prime minister’s economic advisor Adam Hireka told CNN Monday in events that bore the hallmarks of an apparent coup. The country’s Ministry of Information said earlier on...
POLITICS
The Weather Channel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Glasgow between October 31 and November 2 for the COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rome and Glasgow from October 29 to November 2 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders' Summit of COP-26. According to the Ministry of External Affairs officials, Modi will be participating in the 16th G-20 Summit from 30-31 October at the invitation of Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi in Rome. The Summit will also be attended by Heads of State/Government of G-20 Member Countries, the European Union, and other invited countries and International Organisations.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Powerful Iranian general visited Iraq after attack on PM

A top Iranian general visited Baghdad after the assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister, and said Tehran and its allies had nothing to do with the drone attack that lightly injured the Iraqi leader, two Iraqi politicians said Monday.The two Shiite Muslim politicians requested anonymity because Esmail Ghaani’s visit was not announced publicly. They quoted the Iranian general as saying that Tehran is not opposed to any politician named by the Shiite blocs in the newly elected parliament to become the next prime minister. Ghaani is the commander of Iran's Quds Force, which is mainly responsible for military and...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Battle for Jerusalem

When a war begins with an undulating siren, people are terrified, unite and mobilize to take up arms and stand firm in the face of the onslaught of the enemy. However, there are wars that begin with the sound of silence—wars that imperceptibly insinuate their way into people’s consciousness. While they are steeped in a lack of awareness, facts are established on the ground with no apparent resistance, without any rallying in defense of the homeland.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
Birmingham Star

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Submits Resignation

Ukraine's deputy prime minister for the reintegration of eastern regions controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists has submitted a letter of resignation. The cabinet's parliamentary envoy, Taras Melnychuk, wrote on Telegram on November 1 that Oleksiy Reznikov's resignation letter had been registered at the Verkhovna Rada. Further details, including the reasons for...
POLITICS
AFP

Iraqi PM escapes 'assassination attempt' drone blast

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi escaped unhurt from an "assassination attempt" in which an explosives-packed drone hit his Baghdad residence early Sunday, a new escalation in the country's post-election turmoil. US President Joe Biden condemned the "terrorist attack" and said he was "relieved" Kadhemi was not injured, while Iraqi President Barham Saleh said it was an attempted "coup against the constitutional system". The attack has not been claimed by any group. Kadhemi, 54, and in power since May 2020, appealed for "calm and restraint" before chairing a meeting at his office in the high-security Baghdad Green Zone, where the overnight attack took place.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iran bans newspaper that linked supreme leader to poverty

Iran’s judicial authorities reportedly banned a newspaper Monday for publishing a front-page graphic that appeared to show Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei s hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic amid widespread anger over the nation's cratering economy. The semiofficial Mehr news agency said Iran’s media supervisory body shut down the daily newspaper Kelid after it published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians Living under Poverty Line" on Saturday. Under the headline, the graphic shows a person's left hand holding a pen and drawing a red line across the page as silhouettes of people underneath are...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Israel: No room for US mission for Palestinians in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rejected the promised reopening of the main U.S. diplomatic mission for the Palestinians in Jerusalem, saying there was no room in the contested city for such an office.The Trump administration shuttered the U.S. Jerusalem consulate, an office that for years served as the de facto embassy to the Palestinians. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged to reopen it, a move that Israel says would challenge its sovereignty over the city. The reopening could help mend U.S. ties with the Palestinians ruptured under Trump.Asked about the consulate at a press conference, Bennett late Saturday...
U.S. POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

Marines train with elite troops in Israel as Iranian tensions linger

Marines aboard a helicopter carrier arrived in Israel’s southernmost city and its only major locale on the Red Sea on Monday for a weeklong multiforce training exercise ― the first since Israel came under U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. Eilat, Israel, traditionally a vacation hub located close to Egypt...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy