CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Fresh off collapse, No. 9 Michigan needs rebound vs. Indiana

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8avH_0ck1J2FV00

Michigan showed it could move the football through the air on Saturday against rival Michigan State.

What the Wolverines couldn’t do was hold an 16-point, second-half lead, as they fell 37-33.

No. 9 Michigan (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) will look to bounce back from the disappointing first loss of the season on Saturday when it hosts reeling Indiana.

“My approach is very similar to a fighter getting knocked down,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “You get up, referee wipes your gloves, you get up even more determined, with even more resolve, to prepare, to work harder, to find a way to finish.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlC6M_0ck1J2FV00 Also Read:
10 highest-paid college football coaches (and are they worth it?)

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara passed for 383 yards and two touchdowns before getting injured in the fourth quarter.

“Really played outstanding in almost every way,” Harbaugh said. “He played really well, made some throws, not just the best throws he’s ever made but some of the best throws you can make.”

The Wolverines have been most effective moving the ball on the ground this season, averaging a league-best 239.9 yards rushing per game. But with Michigan State taking the run away, Michigan showed the ability to adapt.

“This year’s 2021 Michigan football team is going to be defined by what’s already taken place and what they do this Saturday, what they do the Saturday after that, the Saturday after that and the Saturday after that,” Harbaugh said. “That’s what’s going to define us. So the resolve is to get back to work.”

Indiana (2-6, 0-5) is coming off a 38-35 loss at Maryland. The Hoosiers have lost four straight and are still seeking their first conference win after notching six Big Ten wins in seven attempts a season ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfKrh_0ck1J2FV00 Also Read:
Best college football stadiums: Ranking the NCAA gridiron’s premier venues

“Just continue to be disappointed in our outcome from Saturday’s game,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “The guys took it hard. And a lot of emotion in that locker room afterwards. And the fight was there, just got to execute better.”

Five of the Hoosiers’ six losses this season have come against teams that were ranked in the Top 25 at the time of the matchup.

True freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley likely will make his second career start for Indiana, as starter Michael Penix Jr. (shoulder) and backup Jack Tuttle (foot) continue to rehab. McCulley set an Indiana true freshman passing yardage record in his first start, completing 14 of 25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns against Maryland.

“Really proud of him, his preparation and his ability to rise up in a road game, which is always hard for a young guy,” Allen said. “But encouraged by that. And not surprised though. I do think — I’ve said all along I thought he’s a really talented player that has a big upside. And his best football is ahead of him.”

Tight end Peyton Hendershot has emerged as one of Indiana’s top receivers with 35 catches for 447 yards and four scores this season. The senior caught two touchdown passes at Maryland, matching his career high set at Rutgers last year.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Dies In Fire At 27

The Ohio State community received heartbreaking news this Tuesday involving a member of the 2014 national championship team. Former Buckeyes linebacker Devan Bogard has passed away this week. He was just 27 years old. Bogard reportedly passed away in an apartment fire in Elyria, Ohio this Tuesday. The Elyria Chronicle...
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

3 Programs Named Good Options For Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is too talented to be sitting on the bench. The general consensus is it’s only a matter of time before he enters the transfer portal. Rattler lost his starting gig to Caleb Williams earlier this month and it doesn’t look like he’s going to get it back. A player of Rattler’s caliber doesn’t belong on the bench. After all, he came into the season as one of the Heisman favorites and a projected top-five NFL Draft pick.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
dcsportsking.com

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa hit with cheap shot by Penn State DT on sideline

Somehow officials missed an egregious cheap shot on Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa along the Penn State sidelines Saturday. Tagovailoa was pushed out of bounds on a third quarter play. His momentum carried him into a sea of white jerseys in enemy territory. Then Penn State defensive tackle Fred Hansard decked Tagovailoa, pushing the Terrapins QB to the ground.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#American Football#Wolverines#Hoosiers
tigernet.com

Spencer Rattler to Clemson

Even with his struggles at Oklahoma, I assume he'd still be an upgrade at the QB position for Clemson. Ole Miss maybe? I am not sure he would want our offense. I might want to use the TE over the middle. CU Guru [1324]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 1765. Joined: 11/11/02.
CLEMSON, SC
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
The Spun

Look: Major Fight In Stands At College Football Game

Fights among fans in the stands at sporting events have always – unfortunately – been part of the game. However, what used to be a rarity seems to be becoming a common occurrence. On Saturday night, fans attending a game between Boise State and Fresno State were treated to much more than a game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Arizona State Radio Broadcaster Jordan Simone Fired After Criticizing Herm Edwards on a Podcast

Four years into the Herm Edwards era at Arizona State and the Sun Devils have not turned into a national power. Sitting at 5-3 this season, the program is 22-16 during Edwards' tenure. Earlier this week ASU broadcaster and former player Jordan Simone appeared on the Speak of the Devils podcast and criticized Edwards, saying it just wasn't working and that the players were being "coached so poorly." Simone was fired the next day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy