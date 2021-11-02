CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

France defers reprisals in post-Brexit fish fight

By Christopher Furlong, Kenan AUGEARD, Clare BYRNE, Mathilde DUMAZET, Kate GILLAM, Sameer Al-DOUMY
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXvmQ_0ck1J1Mm00
Johnson and Macron have clashed over a number of issues in recent months /POOL/AFP

France and Britain held a second day of talks on Tuesday to try resolve a months-long row over fishing licences that has threatened to escalate into a full-blown trade war.

But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made it clear that London's position had not changed.

On Monday evening, with just hours to go to a deadline for Britain to grant dozens of French fishermen new permits or face retaliatory measures from Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron bought the negotiations extra time.

While talks were underway, he declared, France would not implement  threats to ban British boats from unloading their catches at French ports and to subject all British imports to inspections.

"It's not while we're negotiating that we're going to impose sanctions," Macron said on the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, remarks welcomed by the British government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhB0h_0ck1J1Mm00
Map of Britain and neighbouring countries' Exclusive Economics Zones, with fishing waters around Britain /AFP

Macron's office later confirmed that sanctions were off the table "until Thursday at the earliest", when Britain's Brexit minister David Frost is due in Paris for talks with France's Europe minister Clement Beaune.

"Talks continued today," said a spokesman for the European Commission, which is brokering the talks.

"It is positive and reassuring to see contacts aiming at a solution. Technical meetings to resume on Wednesday."

A source in the French presidency stressed to AFP Tuesday that the threat of reprisals remained. Paris was awaiting a response from London to its latest proposals by Wednesday, the source added.

- 'Vanishingly unimportant' -

But on Tuesday evening, asked whether London had shifted stance in the face of French threats of retaliatory measures, Johnson told reporters: "The answer is no."

As Glasgow hosted the crucial COP26 conference on measures to tackle climate change, Johnson made it clear that the fishing row -- and Macron's early departure from the summit -- were, in comparison, "vanishingly unimportant".

The feud centres on the rights of small-scale fishermen in northern France to continue operating in the waters surrounding the UK and Channel Islands in the post-Brexit era.

Under a deal agreed by Britain and the EU late last year, European fishing vessels can continue to ply UK waters if they can prove they operated there in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8RnX_0ck1J1Mm00
France has already seized one British trawler as the dispute escalates /AFP

But dozens of French boats have had their applications to operate in the UK's fish-rich waters  rejected.

In France, where campaigning has begun for next year's presidential election, politicians from both right and left urged Macron to take a stern line.

"I'm all for giving it an extra 48 hours but we'll have to be very tough indeed with the British at that point," conservative presidential hopeful Xavier Bertrand told France 2 television.

His sentiments were echoed by a leading Socialist, Patrick Kanner.

"France is right to flex its muscles but when you do so sometimes you have to go all the way," the senator told France Info radio.

- From migrants to submarines -

Macron's decision to defer retaliatory measures marks a de-escalation in the tensions which had been building between France and Britain for weeks.

Paris is still angry over London's involvement in a new defence pact with the US and Australia that left France out in the cold.

The two neighbours have also sparred over the spike in the number of migrants slipping across the Channel to Britain.

Britain and Jersey claim French fishermen have failed to provide sufficient documentation to support their licence applications and threatened to sue France if it disrupts trade flows.

"If somebody behaves unfairly in a trade deal you're entitled to take action against them and seek some compensatory measures," Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Sunday.

"That is what we will do if the French don't back down."

The feud has already seen a British trawler detained in a French port and France's ambassador in London summoned to the Foreign Office for the type of rebuke usually reserved for hostile states.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s worst nightmare? President Michel Barnier

For the moment, the English are not interested in the French election. Brexit has dulled us into a sleepy indifference about European affairs. Boris Johnson proclaims the arrival of a “global Britain”, an invocation of the time when the UK was a world power. It is becoming a resurrection of the fantasy of an Anglosphere dominating the world.The problem is that US president Joe Biden, who always calls himself an Irishman, is not interested in fuelling this fantasy. Meanwhile, the behaviour of a right-wing Australian prime minister, who is largely unknown in Britain, in deceiving France on submarines has caused...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lone French fisherman left adrift in UK-France fishing spat

Soon-to-be father Hermann Outrequin felt optimistic in 2019 when he gave up his fishing company job of 16 years to go independent. The Normandy fisherman wanted a fresh start to have time for his newborn son. But now a political spat over fishing rights between Paris and London has thrown cold water over his plans.Staring out across the cold English Channel from the Granville coastline into the pre-dawn darkness, Outrequin says he regrets that decision and worries for his future.The 43-year-old has just been denied yet another permit to fish in U.K. waters — which account for one third...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

EU, UK seek new NIreland deal to stave off Brexit trade war

The top negotiators of the European Union and recently departed Britain sought a belated renegotiated deal Friday on how trade in Northern Ireland should be dealt with amid signs that increasingly acrimonious relations could lead to a trade war. On top of the dispute on how to smooth the trade in goods in the UK's Northern Ireland, where the complicated Brexit deal has left the region also in the EU's single trading zone, both sides are fighting over symbolically important UK fishing licenses off France The U.K.'s post-Brexit negotiator David Frost was meeting with his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Xavier Bertrand
The Independent

UK warns ‘two can play at that game’ if France imposes sanctions in post-Brexit fishing row

George Eustice has suggested Britain would retaliate if France imposes sanctions in an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights, with the cabinet minister warning: “Two can play at that game”.The environment secretary insisted, however, that the UK had done “nothing wrong” and wanted to “defuse the issue” — just hours after Liz Truss summoned the French ambassador to the Foreign Office over the seizure of a British fishing boat.French ministers have also warned they will block British boats from some French ports and tighten checks on vessels travelling between France and the UK if the issue is not resolved...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

UK warns France it could retaliate over threats in escalating post-Brexit fishing row

The UK is considering a range of possible actions against France if it makes good on its threats over the fishing licences row, a minister has warned. It comes after the French government threatened retaliatory action, including raising tariffs on electricity supply to Jersey, unless Britain grants more licences to French fishermen post-Brexit.
ECONOMY
The Independent

France fishing row: How a small Scottish scallop trawler reignited a major post-Brexit diplomatic feud

Britain and France once again find themselves at loggerheads over post-Brexit fishing rights in the English Channel.The latest installment of the feud kicked off on Wednesday when French maritime authorities seized a Scottish scallop trawler, the Cornelis-Gert Jan, and detained it at the port of Le Harve in Normandy, accusing it of fishing without a licence and fining a second boat for obstructing vessel checks.The trawler is owned by Macduff Shellfish out of Dumfries and Andrew Brown, the company’s director of sustainability and public affairs, responded by saying: “It appears our vessel has been caught up in the ongoing...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#European Union#France 2#British#French#Afp Macron#The European Commission
Metro International

UK condemns France’s seizure of fishing boat as post-Brexit row deepens

LE HAVRE, France (Reuters) -Britain on Thursday condemned France’s seizure of a British fishing boat in French waters and warned Paris against further retaliation in a rapidly deteriorating row over post-Brexit fishing rights. French Seas Minister Annick Girardin said the vessel was detained during checks off the northern port of...
ECONOMY
b975.com

Brexit: France readying sanctions if UK withholds fishing licences

PARIS (Reuters) – French fishermen lack half of the licences they need to fish in British territorial waters and which Paris says are owed to them after Brexit, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Wednesday, adding the country was working on possible sanctions. Attal said France was drawing up a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Here we go again: a no-deal Brexit is back on the table

We are not going to trigger Article 16 today, said David Frost on Friday. Lord Frost is a cabinet minister and chief negotiator of Task Force Europe, to give him his official title. He negotiated Boris Johnson’s withdrawal agreement in 2019 and the UK-EU trade agreement in 2020, two long sets of talks conducted in the shadow of British threats to walk away in a no-deal exit.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
The Independent

Shocked Camilla ‘hasn’t stopped talking about’ hearing Joe Biden ‘break wind’ at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree.The US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.The royals’ diplomatic heft has been on display at the conference in which they have met with willing guests from across the globe, with Prince William claimed to have remarked loudly...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Brazil bids shocked goodbye to country star Mendonca

Thousands of people flooded the hometown of late Brazilian country music star Marilia Mendonca Saturday, paying an emotional tribute to the beloved songstress of sorrow and strong women after she was killed in a plane crash at age 26. Mendonca, a Latin Grammy-winning superstar of Brazilian "sertanejo" music, died with four other people Friday when a small plane carrying her to a concert crashed in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.
WORLD
AFP

France's bishops kneel in penance for decades of Church abuse

Senior members of France's Catholic hierarchy knelt in a show of penance at the shrine of Lourdes Saturday, a day after bishops accepted the church's responsibility for decades of child abuse. But some of the victims of the abuse -- and lay members supporting them -- said they were still waiting for details of compensation and of a comprehensive reform of the church. In Lourdes, a place of pilgrimage for Christians worldwide, some 120 archbishops, bishops and laymen gathered at the unveiling of a photo showing a sculpture representing the head of a weeping child. At the request of the victims, the clerics did not wear their religious clothing for the ceremony.
RELIGION
The Hollywood Gossip

Ariela Weinberg Heads to Kenya: Has Biniyam Already Ghosted Her?

When Ariela Weinberg told Biniyam Shibre that she would never return to Ethiopia, she meant it. It wasn't solely because Biniyam cheated while their baby got surgery, though that was a huge factor. Ari warned him that to get their relationship back on track, they would need to move to...
WORLD
AFP

Airlines gear up for travel surge as US reopens

Airline reservations to the United States took off immediately after the White House announced the country would reopen to all vaccinated international voyagers starting next week, compelling a welcome -- if challenging -- industry pivot. Just after the White House announcement, British Airways saw a 900 percent jump in searches for flights and holiday packages to key US destinations compared with the week before.
TRAVEL
AFP

Relief as more than 800 migrants disembark in Italy

More than 800 migrants who were plucked to safety in the Mediterranean disembarked from a charity rescue vessel in Sicily on Sunday, with most set to be transferred to two waiting quarantine ships. The Ocean Viking, a charity vessel run by SOS Mediterranee, was meanwhile Sunday still looking for a port after rescuing more than 300 people.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy