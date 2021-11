CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man identified as a supplier of a drug network in western North Carolina has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to a federal prosecutor. William T. Stetzer, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said in a news release that Matthew Wondra, 34, of Murphy, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after he gets out of prison.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 HOURS AGO