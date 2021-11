"Come writers and critics who prophesize with your pen, and keep your eyes wide, the chance won't come again, and don't speak too soon, For the wheel's still in spin" Beginning on Thursday, October 28, when the European Central Bank held a press conference following their meeting that took place a few days earlier, which was followed by statements by both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England this week unveiled a unified consensus in regards to their current monetary policies. All three major central banks committed to not raising interest rates and maintaining their collective extremely accommodative monetary policy.

