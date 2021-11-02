CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enterprise Products Partners, and 1 Reason To Sell

By Reuben Gregg Brewer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Key Points

  • Most investors are drawn to Enterprise because of its generous distribution yield.
  • That yield is backed by a reliable business, a clear desire to reward investors with distribution growth, and a sound financial core.
  • However, given the view of carbon fuels today, growth could become a problem for Enterprise -- and the pipeline industry as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is one of the largest midstream pipeline companies in North America. The energy assets it owns and operates are vital cogs in the industry and would be difficult to replicate or replace. There are many reasons to like Enterprise today -- for one thing, its distribution yield is toward the high end of its historical range. But there's still a pretty notable reason that investors might worry that the future won't be as bright as the past.

1. The distribution

Master limited partnerships like Enterprise are specifically designed to pass income on to shareholders, which helps explain at least part of the generous 7.3% yield. But that number is just one of the reasons to like Enterprise. The yield is backed by more than two decades of annual increases, including a hike during last year's pandemic slowdown. Meanwhile, the distribution was covered by distributable cash flow by roughly 1.6 times in the second quarter. Stepping back, it looks like Enterprise's quarterly distribution is very safe, despite the high yield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxBP7_0ck1IAGH00
Image source: Getty Images.

2. The business model

One of the reasons for Enterprise's distribution strength is that, as a midstream company, it has a very conservative approach. For the most part, customers pay the partnership for the use of its assets. The payments can be volatile given the nature of the energy sector; that isn't necessarily such a big deal. For example, in 2020, when oil and natural gas prices plunged because of declining demand during the coronavirus pandemic, Enterprise's distributable cash flow only dropped 3%.

It's also notable that Enterprise's asset mix is extremely diverse. It owns pipelines, storage, transportation assets, and refineries, among other things. With a market cap of about $50 billion, it is one of the biggest names in the domestic market, while holding assets that serve the global energy market.

That's important, because the push to reduce carbon emissions may have some investors worried about the future. But global population growth and economic progress in developing nations suggest that all sources of energy, including oil and natural gas, will remain important for years to come. In fact, Enterprise even expects absolute demand for oil to be higher in 2040 than it is today, despite the likelihood that these fuels will be a smaller piece of the total energy pie.

3. The financial core

The next big reason to like Enterprise is that it has a long history of being fiscally conservative. The partnership's balance sheet is one of the strongest among its similarly sized midstream peers, with a debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of about 4-to-1. So Enterprise has a well covered distribution backed by a highly predictable and resilient business model, all layered on top of a strong financial foundation. That's a lot to like.

One big problem

Before you jump in and buy Enterprise, however, you need to understand that any company related to oil and natural gas, and the products they get turned into, is facing headwinds from the rise of clean energy. While demand for these fuels may remain strong for years to come, the social and political tide is running against companies like Enterprise. The recent cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline by peer TC Energy is a prime example of the potential risks. To summarize a complicated and fraught situation, after years of trying to get key pieces of Keystone approved, TC Energy gave up on the effort after the latest hurdles put up by the U.S. government.

The big deal here is that much of the growth in the midstream sector has been driven by new construction. If new construction becomes more difficult, then Enterprise's future looks a good deal less appealing. Its financial strength and scale should allow it to play the role of industry consolidator, but if hostility toward pipelines increases even that path to growth could be blunted. Notably, distribution increases in recent years have slumped into the low-single-digit range. Right now, the high yield is what most investors are buying.

Opportunity or risk?

You probably won't like Enterprise if you are a glass-half-empty type, given that the future is increasingly cloudy. However, if you see the glass as half full, Enterprise is a premium name in an industry that faces mounting social stigma even though it remains vital to the world. Yes, the high yield is the main attraction, but if Enterprise can figure out how to deftly navigate the evolving midstream landscape, something it has managed to do quite well so far, then today could still be a good time to step aboard.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

This Troubling News Could Send Pot Stocks Crashing This Week

JPMorgan Chase will restrict the trading of U.S. pot stocks as of Nov. 8. With less liquidity, these stocks can become much more volatile and riskier investments -- in the short term. Despite this adverse news, there is still hope that marijuana reform could come sooner rather than later. One...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Check Out These 3 Top Healthcare Stocks

This legacy player transitioned from a retail stalwart to a healthcare conglomerate. This high-growth healthcare stock is trading at a bargain right now, but it may not be for long. When healthcare companies compete, consumers save and investors can win big. In the short term, stocks seem to move more...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and Volta Stocks Soared Monday

Lucid just began delivering its initial, sold out, $169,000 Air Dream Edition electric sedans. ChargePoint boosted its revenue guidance for its fiscal year after a solid quarter beat estimates. Volta seeks to differentiate itself with a unique source for additional income. What happened. It wasn't totally unexpected for the bipartisan...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

Amazon and Micron are both dominant players in their respective corners of the tech sector. Though both stocks are trailing the market this year, each has trounced the S&P over the long term. It's a pretty safe bet that the world economy will continue to use more and more technology,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Products#Energy Industry#Oil Products#Energy Companies#Products Partners#Epd
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

Warren Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares since taking over as CEO. This mix of growth, value, and income stocks are ripe for the picking. When investing on Wall Street, patience pays off. Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Buy These 3 Stocks Riding Unstoppable Trends

Nvidia is poised to profit from gaming, the metaverse, artificial intelligence, and more. Square is leading the way in the shift from cash to digital payments. Teladoc Health ranks as the global leader in virtual care and still has a massive growth runway. Can you achieve success in investing without...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks I'm Watching This Week as Potential Buys

Many investors now have access to fractional share investing and free trading, which has opened up the possibility of weekly dollar-cost averaging. Today's video focuses on recent stock price action and recent news affecting Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), four stocks I am keeping my eye on this week. Here are some highlights from the video.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks I Own and Will Add To If the Stock Market Crashes

Most of these companies have been growing at blistering rates. Their stocks have surged accordingly. A market crash can make their stock prices more attractively valued. Occasional stock market meltdowns are inevitable. If you're going to be a stock investor hoping for great long-term gains, you'll have to accept that -- and expect corrections and crashes every few years. A stock market downturn can be unsettling, and it's not fun to suddenly see your holdings worth a lot less than they were worth a few days ago. But downturns aren't all bad.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Motley Fool

Why Coty Stock Jumped 13.5% at the Open Today

Coty's high-end makeup and perfumes are doing great and that has the company, and investors, thinking about a brighter future. Shares of beauty company Coty (NYSE:COTY) rose swiftly out of the gate on Oct. 8, gaining just over 13.5% in the first few minutes of trading. By roughly 10:15 a.m. EST the stock was still holding on to a roughly 12% advance. The big news today was the company's premarket fiscal first-quarter 2022 earnings release. Investors clearly like what they read.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a lender to middle-market companies that has an attractive 8.5% dividend yield. Morgan Stanley's diversified business model makes it a solid stock to own for the long haul. Travelers has consistently raised its dividend for nearly two decades and shows no signs of stopping. Investors...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

A Fast-Growing Tech Stock to Buy in November

Cirrus Logic's latest results exceeded expectations thanks to its largest customer. Cirrus is supplying more content for this year's iPhones, setting the stage for robust growth in the coming quarters. Cirrus' diversification into the fast-growing high-performance mixed-signal market is bearing fruit. Cirrus Logic's (NASDAQ:CRUS) fiscal 2022 second-quarter results cruised past...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

A few smart investments can create life-changing wealth. HubSpot is set to maintain its impressive momentum by expanding into programs like Payments. Lululemon's e-commerce efforts and its retail operations are both expanding exponentially. Famed value investor Peter Lynch once said: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Leading Healthcare Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

Investors would be well-served to look for stocks that will generate strong and lasting growth. Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King with a robust existing portfolio and a pipeline to support future growth. UnitedHealth Group is the largest player in the world in the growing health insurance industry. What...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy After Earnings: Moderna or Novavax?

Shares of both companies have declined in recent days -- and valuations are attractive. Moderna’s potential products for a post-pandemic world look promising. Novavax is leading in the development of a combined flu/coronavirus vaccine candidate. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has outpaced Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in just about every area this year. The company...
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Tech stocks have outperformed the broader market over the past five years. The S&P 500 has surged 126% over the last five years, growing at an annualized rate of nearly 18%. That's incredible. But over the same period, stocks in the information technology sector have skyrocketed 278%. That's an annualize rate of about 30%, a pace that would double your money in less than three years.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Curaleaf, Canopy Growth, and Hexo Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

Canopy Growth got triple-downgraded Monday -- but its stock is up anyway. An acquisition by Curaleaf could be part of the reason -- and a signal of more consolidation to come. Meanwhile in Congress, a Republican representative plans to introduce legislation that might offer a bipartisan compromise route to federal marijuana legalization.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

Many financial businesses are now fueled by recurring fees. Billions of dollars of new loans have been made, setting the stage for years of interest income. Smaller enterprises are starting to demonstrate greater growth-driving flexibility than their larger competitors. If you feel like valuations on Wall Street have grown a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Snowflake Surged 17% in October

Shares of cloud-based data warehousing company Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) surged 17% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Snowflake didn't report earnings in October, but the tech sector bounced back broadly from a September swoon. Moreover, several other cloud companies did report during the month, mostly with strong growth.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
137K+
Followers
66K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy