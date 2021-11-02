CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Election results for Seattle and King County 2021 races

By Crosscut Staff
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first ballots cast in the Nov. 2 general election will be counted and preliminary results reported by King County by 8:15 p.m. on Election Day. As more votes are counted, the county expects to post daily updates at 4...

Related
Harrell is Seattle's next mayor, after González concedes

M. Lorena González, president of the Seattle City Council, conceded her campaign for mayor Thursday, confirming to voters what was clear on election night: Bruce Harrell will be Seattle’s next mayor. After months of sometimes brutal campaigning between the two former colleagues, the end result of Tuesday’s election was resounding....
SEATTLE, WA
Dow Constantine wins re-election as King County executive, Lambert loses seat

Change is coming to the King County Council, but not to the county executive’s office, based on the results of Tuesday's election. With most ballots counted as of Thursday, King County Councilmember Kathy Lambert still trailed her opponent, Sarah Perry, by more than 10 percentage points. That means Lambert will lose her seat representing the county’s District 3, which includes suburban and rural communities east of Lake Sammamish.
KING COUNTY, WA
Ann Davison leading in Seattle city attorney race

Seattle is poised to elect Ann Davison to be the city’s top attorney, making her the first woman to hold that role since the position’s founding in 1875 — and the first Republican in the office since 1989. Davison, a civil lawyer and arbitrator with limited courtroom experience, is leading...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle voters appear to elect Bruce Harrell to be next mayor

Bruce Harrell is likely to be Seattle’s 57th mayor, early election results showed Tuesday evening. Harrell will take over for outgoing mayor Jenny Durkan at a pivotal time for Seattle, as voters demand immediate and lasting solutions to the city’s homelessness crisis, prohibitive housing costs and a police department in flux.
SEATTLE, WA
At stake in 2021 Seattle elections: policing, homelessness and COVID

When Seattle last held a general election, in 2019, COVID-19 was unknown, “defund the police” lived on the fringes and Donald Trump was president. For everything that’s happened in this city since — the pandemic shutdowns, the protests against police violence, the worsening homelessness crisis — none of it has been tested at the ballot box.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle needs unity. Can Bruce Harrell deliver?

It’s easy to think politics is the domain of the outer edges of the right or left. Increasingly, the political tenor in Seattle has reflected the Manichean national divide of good vs. evil, my candidate or the devil. But local politics really lies where the two meet, where the differences...
SEATTLE, WA
WA’s new federal judges signify reversal of Trump-era influence

Washington’s newly minted federal judges are breaking barriers and mirroring communities across the state. These picks represent a concerted effort by the Biden administration to diversify the historically white, male court system. Lauren King, David Estudillo and Tana Lin recently received Senate confirmation to serve as federal judges in Washington’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
Port of Seattle races should have voters thinking beyond city limits

A Wenatchee apple packer recently emailed me asking who he should support for Seattle Port Commission in the upcoming election. A little later, a Kittitas hay farmer called with the same question. They reached out to me because their livelihoods depend on exports, and because, as a Seattle port commissioner from 2007 to 2015, I worked to ensure exporters’ needs were a port priority. These guys wanted to know which of the candidates running this year would work on their behalf.
SEATTLE, WA
Citizens agenda is at the heart of Crosscut voter guide

Intuition is highly respected in journalism circles. If a reporter has a hunch about a story or feels a source isn’t telling her the truth, an editor will often say: “Trust your gut.” But it’s possible to become overreliant on intuition to the point of arrogance. Strangely for me —...
SEATTLE, WA
The narratives that define Seattle's 2021 election

Listen closely to the Seattle election discourse, and you’ll hear two very different stories about our city and what’s wrong with it. According to one story, the problem lies at City Hall, specifically with the extreme, divisive left-wing majority that now controls the council. They’ve defunded the police and enabled an explosion of crime, especially in the downtown business district. They’re putting “mom and pop” landlords out of business with onerous new laws. They want to tax, tax, tax, but despite record levels of spending on homelessness, the tents still multiply and the garbage piles up.
SEATTLE, WA
Abortion pills available by mail in WA, but access isn’t equitable

In April, the Biden administration reversed a Trump-era requirement that made it impossible for doctors to remotely prescribe mifepristone, one of two drugs commonly used in medication abortion. The decision made abortion care accessible in the same way other forms of health care have been since March 2020, when clinicians pivoted to telehealth during the pandemic. But while providers in Washington state and across the country have embraced the new delivery system of medication abortion by mail, advocates say access remains far from universal, including in the Pacific Northwest.
WASHINGTON STATE
What González and Harrell’s council votes say about their mayoral bids

Over the course of four years and thousands of votes together on the Seattle City Council, mayoral candidates Bruce Harrell and Lorena González were on opposite ends of just seven full-council decisions — two nonbinding resolutions, one high-profile street vacation and four pieces of legislation, according to records kept by the city clerk.
SEATTLE, WA
How fighting traffic congestion can create congestion

Build it and they will come. Happily, this is true of public transit. It’s the secret to Seattle’s success at boosting ridership over the past decade: more bus service, new RapidRide routes, new light rail stops. Unhappily, it’s also true of highways and roads. The phenomenon of induced roadway demand...
SEATTLE, WA
In Seattle city attorney race, beware of ‘rising crime’ alarmism

All politics may be local, but the policies and ideas surrounding them are not. The contest for Seattle city attorney pits abolitionist Nicole Thomas-Kennedy against former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Ann Davison. The candidates have diametrically opposed perspectives on crime, the law and mass incarceration that have garnered both statewide and national media attention.
SEATTLE, WA
Watch: Seattle mayoral candidates debate economy, business

The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast a debate between Seattle mayoral candidates Lorena González and Bruce Harrell at 7 p.m. Thursday in the KCTS 9 studio of Cascade Public Media. The debate, which will focus on the economy and business, will be streamed live from this page. Crosscut is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Being Seattle city attorney is about more than criminal cases

The final months of 2020 were an odd time for the Seattle Office for Civil Rights. The team of fewer than 40 city employees had caught the eye of the U.S. Department of Justice under former President Donald Trump, thanks to a leaked document about one of its race and social justice trainings.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
