Election results for Seattle and King County 2021 races

Listen closely to the Seattle election discourse, and you’ll hear two very different stories about our city and what’s wrong with it. According to one story, the problem lies at City Hall, specifically with the extreme, divisive left-wing majority that now controls the council. They’ve defunded the police and enabled an explosion of crime, especially in the downtown business district. They’re putting “mom and pop” landlords out of business with onerous new laws. They want to tax, tax, tax, but despite record levels of spending on homelessness, the tents still multiply and the garbage piles up.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO