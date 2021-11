This week an email about a new show in Pioneer Square caught my attention with the line, “Did you ever make Shrinky Dinks when you were little?” Yes, I did. If you were a kid in the 1970s or early ’80s, you probably did, too. This odd innovation in “toys” involved little plastic sheets outlined with cartoon characters. You colored them in, then baked them in the oven (with mom’s supervision) and watched them shrink to about a third of their original size into colorful plastic cookies.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO