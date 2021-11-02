Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

Legendary Television and Scholastic Entertainment are developing a TV series based on “The Royal Diaries” books, Variety has learned exclusively.
“The Royal Diaries” is a series of 20 fiction books published by Scholastic Press between 1999 and 2005. Each book is written as the fictional diary of a real female royal at a key moment in history as well as her adolescent years. The books have previously covered famous figures such as Cleopatra VII of Egypt, Elizabeth I of England, Marie Antoinette of Austria-France, Anastasia of Russia, Ka’iulani of Hawaii, Jahanara of India, Anacaona of Haiti, and Nzingha, Queen of Matamba, Angola.
Collectively,...
