If there were a definitive list of things that you think of when thinking of Rhode Island, it would be safe to say that the Newport mansions would top that list. With their stunning silhouettes and connection to the oh so romanticized gilded age, it’s tough not to think of these homes when Rhode Island comes up in conversation. While some of these gorgeous homes have gone the way of museums and others are still residential homes for people as well known as Taylor Swift, a few of these mansions did not meet the same lucky fate. One such home being The Bells.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 10 DAYS AGO