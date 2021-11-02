Police: 1 injured in rollover crash in Pierce Township

Tesla shares slumped about 5% in premarket trading after its CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings — about $20 billion worth — in the electric car maker based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter
(CNN) — It's hard to imagine how we all missed it. After all, an 8-foot, 2-inch yellow bird is sort of hard to miss. But, lucky for all of us, Ted Cruz is on the case!. See, after Big Bird, beloved face of "Sesame Street," tweeted -- ahem -- that he had received the Covid-19 vaccine ("My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," wrote Mr. Bird), the Texas Republican senator lept into action.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Barack Obama expressed confidence at U.N. climate talks Monday that the Biden administration will ultimately get its $555 billion climate package through Congress, and faulted U.S. rivals China and Russia for what he called a “dangerous lack of urgency” in cutting their own climate-wrecking emissions. As...
More than a dozen lawsuits against Travis Scott and the organizers of Astroworld have been filed as of Monday after eight people died and dozens were injured following a crowd surge. "We are sickened by the devastating tragedy that took place on Friday night. Travis Scott has a history of...
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar teed off on Aaron Rodgers in a column Monday after the Green Bay Packers star explained his decision to forgo the coronavirus vaccine. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who finished his NBA career as a 19-time All-Star, six-time NBA champion and the all-time leader in points scored, wrote in his SubStack that Rodgers "damaged professional sports" when he went into great detail about his vaccination stance. Abdul-Jabbar took Rodgers to task for slyly telling reporters in August he was "immunized" and consulting Joe Rogan on COVID treatments.
Top Biden administration officials are urging school administrators to help students get vaccinated, days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a vaccine for young children. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona penned a letter to superintendents and elementary school principals...
ITHACA, N.Y. — Multiple unfounded bomb threats were made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses, university and law enforcement officials said. Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later. Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.
Iraqi officials are reportedly blaming an Iran-backed militia group for the assassination attempt of Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Reuters reported on Monday, citing Iraqi security officials and militia sources, that the three-drone assassination attempt was carried out by Iran-supported groups that are angry about last month's parliamentary elections, in which Iran-backed groups suffered the biggest losses and saw their power in parliament decrease.
A Texas man who was among eight killed Friday at the Astroworld Festival in Houston was called a hero by his family who said he died trying to save his fiancée as the crowd surged toward the stage to watch rapper Travis Scott perform. The family of Danish Baig, 27,...
Actor Alec Baldwin on Monday called for production companies to hire police officers to monitor the safety of any gun used on movie and television sets. The "Rust" actor and producer fired a .45-caliber revolver while rehearsing a scene for the Western in New Mexico last month, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
