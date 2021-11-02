CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Wanda becomes a tropical storm

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

Wanda became a tropical storm overnight and gained a bit more steam as it continued heading north Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

First, Wanda gained maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and its tropical-storm-force winds now reach up to 60 miles from its core, the NHC said. The storm is 770 miles west of the Azores and moving at 8 mph.

Wanda formed late Saturday as a subtropical storm, the 21st named storm and exhausted all of the letters in the World Meteorological Organization’s Atlantic hurricane season alphabet. There have been only two other storm seasons to have more than 21 named storms: 2005 and 2020.

It is no threat to land.

Models show the system could strengthen to 60 mph over the next two days but should begin degenerating by the weekend.

The hurricane center is also tracking another system in the Atlantic with low odds of development.

The NHC was tracking a low pressure system over the southwestern Caribbean north of Panama. The system no longer looks to have any potential for tropical development, however, the system might create life-threatening mudslides across southern Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama.

Should another system pop up with a chance of becoming a tropical storm, the system will venture into a supplemental alphabet, with the first name to be Adria.

If that happens, it will be only the third time meteorologists have had to venture into a secondary naming system, first in 2005 and then in 2020 during that year’s record-breaking run that saw 30 named storms.

In both previous years, the hurricanes and tropical storms that came later in the season took on Greek alphabet names like Alpha, Beta and Gamma. Meteorologists made the switch to a non-Greek alphabet to avoid confusion among similar sounding names such as Eta and Theta.

The hurricane season lasts through Nov. 30.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricanes of All Time

The 2020 hurricane season was one of the most active on record — a dozen different storms landed in the contiguous U.S., breaking the century-old record of nine. In fact, experts exhausted the list of 21 names used to designate hurricanes each year, forcing them to begin using Greek letters as a backup. This had […]
ENVIRONMENT
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: There’s A New System Northeast Of Florida

So Busy, Hurricane Center Moves To Backup List IF This Needs Name. Next Up: Adria. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a brand new system — a November rarity. While the system is unlikely to loop around and impact […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: There’s A New System Northeast Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Hurricane center watching area of disturbance of East Coast

With 22 days left of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is eyeing another potential threat Monday morning near the U.S. East Coast. The non-tropical low pressure system with storm-force winds is located a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, the NHC said in its 2 a.m. update. The low has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
AccuWeather

Tropical Atlantic quiet once again following Wanda's departure

Chances remain slim for another storm system to develop this week in the Atlantic. Meanwhile, activity in the East Pacific is ramping up. Tropical Storm Wanda became extratropical over the northern Atlantic on Sunday after spending a week sauntering around the basin aimlessly. Wanda's departure means the Atlantic is now devoid of organized tropical systems with just over two weeks left to go in the Atlantic hurricane season.
ENVIRONMENT
bigislandvideonews.com

Two Pacific Tropical Storms Expected To Dissipate In Days

HONOLULU - Tropical Storms Terry and Sandra are far from Hawaiʻi, and should weaken well before nearing the Central Pacific. (BIVN) – Two tropical storms in the Eastern Pacific are serving as reminders that the 2021 hurricane season is not over yet. Tropical Storm Sandra and Tropical Storm Terry are...
HONOLULU, HI
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy