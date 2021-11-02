CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What do we really know about COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness?

By Julie Appleby, Kaiser Health News
 6 days ago
In this Sept. 14 photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. [ MATT ROURKE | AP ]

The politicization of COVID vaccines — and, well, just about everything else having to do with the pandemic — has led to confusion, if not utter fatigue.

And some posts circulating on social media — a slickly edited piece on YouTube, for example — seem to build on these feelings, attempting to cast doubt on the effectiveness of the vaccines. This one intersperses comments from White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci extolling their protectiveness with screenshots of news headlines, starting with those citing 100 percent effectiveness, then moving through others reporting sharply lower percentages. Set to the rapidly increasing tempo of the orchestral piece “In the Hall of the Mountain King,” the video ends with headlines about drug company profits.

But slowing the video to parse the headlines reveals more complexity. Some are reporting on studies that looked only at infection rates; others, more serious outcomes, including hospitalization and death. Some are about vaccines not offered in the U.S.

In short, the video fosters misperceptions by mixing together dissimilar data points and leaving out key details.

Still, one can’t help but wonder what’s really going on with effectiveness — and is any of it a surprise?

If you don’t read any further, know this: No vaccine is 100 percent effective against any disease. The COVID shots are no exception. Effectiveness in preventing infection — defined as a positive test result — appears in some studies to wane sharply the more time that goes by after completing the one- or two-shot regimen. But on key measures — prevention of serious illness, hospitalization and death — real-world studies from the U.S. and abroad generally show protection weakening slightly, particularly in older or sicker people, but remaining strong overall, even with the rise of the more infectious delta variant of the COVID virus.

The bottom line? Getting vaccinated with any of the three vaccines available in the U.S. reduces the chance of getting infected in the first place, and significantly cuts the risk of hospitalization or death if you do contract COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently published a study showing fully vaccinated people were more than 10 times less likely to die or be hospitalized than the unvaccinated.

“When it comes to what matters, vaccines hold up really well,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious-disease physician and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “They were designed to tame the virus.”

Before a drug or vaccine is greenlighted by federal regulators, it is tested on volunteers randomly assigned to get either the product or a placebo. Then researchers compare how the groups fare. In the case of a vaccine, they look at how well it prevents infection, and whether it protects against serious illness, hospitalization or death. Those clinical trial results are often referred to as efficacy measures.

In the real world, however, a drug or vaccine’s performance is affected by numerous factors, including a much larger population receiving it, some of whom have underlying conditions or socioeconomic circumstances different from those in the clinical trial. That real-world performance measure is called effectiveness.

When authorized for emergency use following clinical trials, both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna two-dose vaccines reported efficacy against symptomatic illness in the mid-90 percent range. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot — which was tested later, when there were more variants — reported overall efficacy in the high 60 percent range. Those numbers exceeded the 50 percent threshold health officials sought as a minimum for COVID vaccine efficacy. Keep in mind, also, that the annual influenza vaccine’s real-world effectiveness is often 40 percent to 50 percent.

Another point: 95 percent effectiveness doesn’t mean 95 percent of vaccinated people will never get infected. What it means is that a fully vaccinated person exposed to the virus faces only 5% of the risk of infection compared with an unvaccinated person.

Yes, decline in effectiveness against infection is seen in some studies. A few have also raised concerns that protection against serious illness may also be diminished, particularly in older people and patients with underlying medical conditions.

First, when the vaccines were authorized, much of the U.S. was under tighter pandemic-related stay-at-home rules. Nearly a year later, restrictions — including mask rules — have loosened in many areas. More people are traveling and going into situations they would have avoided a year ago. So, exposure to the virus is higher.

Some studies from the U.S. and abroad show that time elapsed since vaccination also plays a role.

But protection against infection declined from 88 percent in the month after full vaccination to 47 percent at five to six months. Time since vaccination played a larger role than any changes in the virus itself, the researchers concluded.

“It shows vaccines are highly effective over time against severe outcomes,” said report lead author Sara Tartof, an epidemiologist with the Department of Research and Evaluation for Kaiser Permanente Southern California. “Against infection, it does decline over time, something that is not unexpected. We have boosters for many other vaccines.”

“Along came delta,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “Because this virus was so highly contagious, it changed the outcomes slightly.”

And some vaccinated people can fall seriously ill with COVID, or even die, especially if they have an underlying medical problem, as was the case with Gen. Colin Powell. He died of COVID complications even though he was fully vaccinated — likely because he also had a blood cancer called multiple myeloma, which can lower the body’s response to an invading virus as well as to vaccination.

Most scientists, researchers and physicians say the vaccines are working remarkably well, especially at preventing serious illness or death.

And it’s not unusual to need more than one dose.

Vaccines for shingles and measles both require two shots, while people need to be revaccinated against tetanus every 10 years. Because influenza varies each year, flu shots are annual.

Immune response is often better when vaccines are spaced apart by a few months. But during the rollout of the COVID vaccines, so many people were falling ill and dying of COVID each day that the Food and Drug Administration and CDC decided not to delay, but to authorize the first and second doses within about a month of each other.

“We learn as we go along,” said Schaffner. “It was always anticipated there might have to be follow-up doses.”

Now, the recommendations call for a second dose for anyone who received a J&J shot at least two months prior. For those who received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the recommendation is to wait six months after the second dose to get a booster, which is currently recommended for those who are 65 and older; have any of a variety of underlying health conditions; live in congregate settings, such as nursing homes; or have jobs that put them at higher risk. The booster recommendations may expand in the coming months.

Valerie Aylward
6d ago

Covid Early Treatment Summit draws over 1,200 in Anchorage to hear the call for courage, medical freedomBy Suzanne DowningMust Read AlaskaOther points the physician-scientists made:- When people say Ivermectin is a horse drug, remind them aspirin is also used as a horse drug.- No Covid shots for children. Natural immunity will be better for them.- Let physicians treat patients.- The National Institute of Health has no protocols for early treatment, even nearly two years after the pandemic started.- We are having an epidemic of fear.For the vast majority of people, the virus is survivable.

6d ago

It does NOT prevent infection. It does NOT prevent transmission. It does NOT produce immunity. So, as a vaccine, it's effectiveness is 0.0%.

Tampa Bay Times

A beloved cyclist crashed on a Pinellas drawbridge. Her friends say it should be made safer.

It was still dark when Sherry Nowotarski pedaled onto the Park Boulevard Bridge that morning, a headlight on her handlebar lighting the way. As she rode up the bridge’s shoulder, Nowotarski, 60, was the next-to-last cyclist in a group of riders heading west across the Pinellas County drawbridge that spans the Intracoastal Waterway, between the mainland and the town of Indian Shores.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shin

Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.
Rolling Stone

‘We’re Close to the End’: Medical Expert Lays Out Endgame for Covid-19 Pandemic

The number of Covid-19 infections nationwide has flatlined after weeks on the decline. The vaccination rate for all Americans lingers, for now, at just under 60 percent. Yet Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration and a medical expert who issued a prescient warning about the pandemic in early 2020, now says the worst is nearly over. In an interview on Sunday with CBS’s Face the Nation, Gottlieb, who sits on the board of vaccine-maker Pfizer, explained what comes next with the Delta variant, why the pandemic phase of the Covid-19 crisis will soon end, and why...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktwb.com

Explainer – What to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. children

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control will vote on Tuesday on whether to recommend a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 that was authorized last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE has been available in the United States since May to kids aged 12 to 15.
KIDS
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment protects for at least 8 months

A synthetic antibody treatment developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid by more than 80 percent up to eight months after receiving the treatment, the US biotech firm said Monday. The results are "particularly important to those who do not respond to COVID-19 vaccines including people who are immunocompromised," said Myron Cohen, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill scientist who is leading a government-sponsored study into the treatment. The study included 842 people who received a placebo and 841 who received the treatment, known as REGEN-COV, dosed at 1,200 mg and injected under the skin. During a follow-up period of two to eight months, there were seven Covid cases in the treatment group and 38 in the placebo group, representing a risk reduction of 81.6 percent.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
The Motley Fool

How Bad Is This News for Moderna?

Rival Pfizer already is vaccinating teens and kids. Regulatory authorities recently told Moderna they need more time to review its request for authorization in teens. In the best case, Moderna may enter the teen market eight months behind Pfizer. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and rival Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) dominate the coronavirus vaccine market....
INDUSTRY
Knowridge Science Report

Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen vaccines: Which is best?

In a new study from the University of Texas, researchers analyzed COVID infection by vaccination status among 780,225 Veterans. They found that protection against any COVID-19 infection declined for all vaccine types, with overall vaccine protection declining from 87.9% in February to 48.1% by October 2021. The decline was greatest...
INDUSTRY
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
