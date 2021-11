I just turned 16 in February, but I ride as a 15-year-old. My family has been coming to South Florida for more than 20 years. During one holiday break, we were in Wellington and I saw someone riding on the side of the road and begged my parents to sign me up for lessons. I had my first lesson at a small, private farm off Southshore and was hooked. From that day forward, I rode as much as I could. My mom rode when she was young and both of my parents are very supportive of my riding, and now it’s a family affair. They spend most of the season in Florida and love coming to the shows. I feel fortunate that I get to share this with them.

