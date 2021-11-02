CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight .500 Teams Whose Seasons Are Teetering

By Pat Forde
 6 days ago

USC (34). Began the season: No. 15 in the AP poll. Currently: 4–4, unranked, tied for third in the Pac-12 South.

What’s gone wrong: Starting the season with Clay Helton was the first mistake, and USC tried to correct that by firing him after two games. It didn’t fix much. The Trojans’ only two wins since Sept. 18 are against Colorado and Arizona, the two worst teams in the conference. USC is a bad defensive team, allowing a league-high 6.12 yards per play. The Trojans have surrendered more than 30 points five times, including the last three games.

From here: It will likely get worse after the loss of star receiver Drake London for the rest of the season to injury. USC could be an underdog in all four of its remaining games as a lame-duck staff coaches out the string.

LSU (35). Began the season: No. 16 in the AP poll. Currently: 4–4, unranked, sixth in the SEC West.

What’s gone wrong: After giving up 38 points to UCLA in the season opener, it was obvious that the defensive issues of 2020 hadn’t been properly addressed. As injuries mounted, Ed Orgeron proved incapable of circling the wagons motivationally or fixing the problems schematically. Orgeron got himself fired midway through the season, a jarring ending to what had been a fairy-tale ride through 2019.

From here: First is playing Alabama at Bryant-Denny for the first time since, “Roll Tide what? F--- you!” So that should be a pleasant atmosphere for the Tigers to walk into. They also figure to be underdogs against Texas A&M, and possibly Arkansas as well. LSU hasn’t had a losing season this century, but that streak will be challenged this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWHuB_0ck1Fppf00
Joe Nicholson/USA Today Sports

Washington (36). Began the season: No. 20 in the AP poll. Currently: 4–4, unranked, tied for third in the Pac-12 North.

What’s gone wrong: The Huskies are a terrible offensive team, which became immediately and acutely apparent when they scored seven points in the season opener against FCS opponent Montana. They are 104th nationally in scoring and 94th in yards per play, and that’s with a 52-point eruption against Arkansas State factored in. Their defense is good enough to keep them in games, but the margin for error is slim.

From here: Coach Jimmy Lake fed coal into the Oregon rivalry furnace with a convoluted—but seemingly pointed—statement Monday about competing less against the Ducks for recruits and more against schools of “academic prowess” like USC, Stanford and Notre Dame. “In our world, we battle more academically prowess teams,” Lake reportedly said, a sentence structure that certainly lacked its own academic prowess. After likely being beaten by the Ducks for the 15th time in the last 17 meetings, Washington has a chance to win out and go to a bowl game. At some point, Lake will get around to firing offensive coordinator John Donovan.

Texas: Began the season: No. 21 in the AP poll. Now: 4–4, unranked, tied for fifth in the Big 12.

What’s gone wrong: As noted in the Second Quarter, the Longhorns can’t hold a lead. When the schedule got tougher, they couldn’t finish. They’re soft defensively and have become an inefficient third-down team offensively.

From here: They could drop their fourth in a row Saturday at Iowa State before the schedule lightens up in the final three weeks. Going 7–5 would not indicate tangible progress from the Tom Herman Era.

Indiana (37). Began the season: No. 17 in the AP poll. Now: 2–6, unranked, last in the Big Ten East.

What’s gone wrong: For all you fans fuming over your 4–4 teams, it could be worse. Your team could be Indiana. The Hoosiers have completely reverted to historical form after two feel-good seasons. Cut them a bit of slack for this: they’re playing in what is probably the best division in college football, and one of their non-conference opponents was undefeated Cincinnati. But this is still a major disappointment, fueled by a collapse in quarterback production and a backslide on the defensive line.

From here: The Hoosiers might not win another game in 2021. It will be a bit harder to L-E-O through the rest of this season than the past two years.

COACH WHO EARNED HIS COMP CAR THIS WEEK

Kalani Sitake (38), BYU. His Cougars dropped 66 points on Virginia Saturday, the most BYU has scored on an FBS opponent since 1989. A year after losing the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, Zach Wilson, Sitake’s team can still light up the scoreboard in a way that carries on the legacy of program patriarch and offensive pioneer LaVell Edwards. Sitake is now 18–3 over this season and last.

COACH WHO SHOULD RIDE THE BUS TO WORK

Steve Sarkisian (39), Texas. At the risk of piling on, poor ol’ Sark now has some monkey business to deal with in addition to a three-game losing streak and the Cyclones on Saturday.

POINT AFTER

When hungry and thirsty in Ann Arbor, The Dash recommends a visit to Pizza House (40) downtown. Get yourself a spicy Mediterranean pizza, some cheesy bread and one of the many Michigan microbrews on tap and thank The Dash later.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football
