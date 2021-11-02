CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Two in five crypto investors in market for three plus years

By Mark Battersby
internationalinvestment.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround two out of five investors in cryptocurrencies have been in the market for three or more years, according to new research from UK-based money app Ziglu. Its study found that 40% of current crypto investors in the UK have held digital currencies for three or more years, with 8% saying...

www.internationalinvestment.net

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Crypto Whale Buys 20 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens for $1.13 Billion, while Petition to List Shiba on Robinhood Gets 500,000 Signatures

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Alex Krüger Predicts Bitcoin Price for End of 2021, Says $1 Million BTC Inevitable in the Long Run

Popular economist and cryptocurrency analyst Alex Krüger is providing an outlook for Bitcoin (BTC) over the coming weeks and months. In a new interview with YouTuber and crypto strategist Scott Melker, Krüger predicts that Bitcoin will eventually hit the $1 million price tag. However, he says the timeframe for the price target is up for grabs.
MARKETS
Robb Report

The Two Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin seem to be plastered anywhere you look these days. From news reports to celebrities like Kim Kardashian pitching cryptocurrency on Instagram, it’s clear everyone—from old school banks to millennials—wants in on the action. But to break into the crypto-verse, you’ll need to visit a crypto exchange, or a digital network where you can turn your dollars into DOGE (or any other cryptocurrency). To help you pick the...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Markets#Consumer Intelligence
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
internationalinvestment.net

Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy Interactive Investor

Abrdn has issued a statement confirming that it is in talks regarding the "potential acquisition" of retail investment platform Interactive Investor. According to reports, if it were to go ahead, the deal would be worth £1.5bn. Earlier in the year, the UK-based fund supermarket which is second only to Hargreaves...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Pioneer Power stock rockets on massive volume after introducing mobile EV charging products

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. rocketed 82.5% on massive volume in midday trading Monday, enough to make them the biggest gainers on major U.S. exchanges, after the maker of on-site power generation equipment announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile electric-vehicle charging products. Volume spiked to 155.2 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 146,230 shares, and making the stock the most actively traded on the Nasdaq. The company said it did not comment on stock action. The E-Boost portfolio includes a truck-mounted product, providing truck and car owners with dispatchable charging services; a trailer-mounted product for higher capacity EV charging, which also provides options for towing; and stationary EV charging products that can be moved if needed, and can provide high-speed DC fast charging to two vehicles. "We are anticipating the rapidly growing demand for high-capacity mobile charging that will be required to support the wide range of EV and mobile power use cases with E-Boost products," said Chief Executive Nathan Mazurek. The stock has soared 53.2% year to date, while the Russell 2000 of small-capitalization stocks has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 25.1%.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Chegg runs on a subscriber business model that is growing efficiently. Chegg is trading at its lowest price-to-free cash flow in years. Enrollment at colleges and universities has been way down since the transition away from remote learning. Suppose you've got $100 that you don't need at the moment for...
STOCKS
u.today

BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 7

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
SmartAsset

What Is a Pure Play Company?

Pure play stocks represent publicly traded companies that focus on a single line of business. While other companies may diversify their business operations, pure play companies focus on selling a single product or service. So what does this mean when … Continue reading → The post What Is a Pure Play Company? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Fastly Stock Was Up Today

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock beat the market on Monday, closing the session up 5.2%. The tech specialist, which helps enterprises serve digital content to their customers, provided details on its strong third-quarter results. So what. In its quarterly filing with the SEC, Fastly on Monday gave investors more context around the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Cryptos for First-Time Investors

Check out these three must-have cryptocurrencies for a starter portfolio. Cryptocurrency investments can be risky, so only invest money you can afford to lose and make sure you research any investment carefully. Bigger cryptocurrencies are a better bet for beginner crypto investors. If you're one of the 20% of crypto-curious...
STOCKS
theridgewoodblog.net

“Crypto-Mania” : Cryptocurrency Investors Expect Big Gains

Ridgewood NJ, the market for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin is soaring, and the chance to get rich is the main selling point for investors. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 17% of American Adults say they own cryptocurrency, while 76% say they don’t. In 2014, only two percent (2%) of Americans said they had used Bitcoin. (To see survey question wording, click here.)
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
moneytalksnews.com

Should You Buy Bitcoin or Gold?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. The COVID-19 recession may have gotten you thinking about how to preserve your wealth. Many investors consider assets like Bitcoin and gold as ways to preserve wealth. Gold has thousands of years behind it as a universally recognized safe-haven commodity asset and...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy