Of course, politics has never been Ubisoft’s strong point, whether it's regarding continued allegations of workplace harassment or the content of its video games. Early on, the company assured everyone that their video game about overthrowing the government in an imaginary version of Cuba was entirely apolitical. Later, they walked that statement back, assuring us that Far Cry 6 did indeed have something to say about politics and revolution; just not in any way we might recognize.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO