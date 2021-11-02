CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voter guide to candidates, ballot questions across Michigan in Nov. 2 election

By Brad Devereaux
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s Election Day. Do you know who and what is is on your ballot?. If not, there is still time to review the candidates and ballot proposals up for a decision in your...

The Saginaw News

Saginaw Republican canvasser Bill Azelton appointed as election scrutiny intensifies nationwide. He’s OK with that.

SAGINAW, MI — Bill Azelton checks most boxes of the average Republican. Looks up to Reagan. Roger that. These days, though, there’s a multiple-choice answer regarding another topic that can drive a wedge between Republicans: “Were the 2020 elections accurate?”. Azelton says, “yes.” His answer may prove especially relevant for...
SAGINAW, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan Gov. Whitmer orders state regulators to strengthen drinking water laws, policies

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive meant to strengthen Michigan’s water laws and policies amid the state’s latest drinking water crisis in Benton Harbor. The governor’s directive signed on Thursday is a six-part plan to force state regulators to do a line-by-line review of drinking water rules and suggest changes to strengthen public protections, as well as potentially overhaul how they do their jobs. This comes against the backdrop of a state plagued with tens of thousands of residents left to cope with lead contamination in Flint, Benton Harbor, Hamtramck, plus thousands more dealing with PFAS pollution, stormwater runoff and other water issues.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan drivers will get refunds on auto insurance fees, board announces

The board tasked with setting and managing personal injury protection fees paid by Michigan drivers is supporting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent request to issue refunds. In a Wednesday evening statement, the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association — a statutorily-established nonprofit that all auto insurers pay into for personal injury protection under the state’s auto no-fault system — announced its board unanimously voted to support issuing refund checks to Michigan drivers.
