Voter guide to candidates, ballot questions across Michigan in Nov. 2 election

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive meant to strengthen Michigan’s water laws and policies amid the state’s latest drinking water crisis in Benton Harbor. The governor’s directive signed on Thursday is a six-part plan to force state regulators to do a line-by-line review of drinking water rules and suggest changes to strengthen public protections, as well as potentially overhaul how they do their jobs. This comes against the backdrop of a state plagued with tens of thousands of residents left to cope with lead contamination in Flint, Benton Harbor, Hamtramck, plus thousands more dealing with PFAS pollution, stormwater runoff and other water issues.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO