The City has several road closure updates to share with the community:. The first phase of the Murrieta Road Transmission Pipeline Project on Murrieta Road (north of Salt Creek), which experienced minor delays this week, is expected be completed early the week of November 8. Once complete, traffic control and detours will be relocated to the next phase of the project located on Murrieta Road, just north of Park City Avenue going south towards Newport Road. Traffic control for this phase of the project will provide for one lane of through traffic in both the north and south bound directions as crews perform work in the center of the roadway on Murrieta Road. For updates, please visit www.emwd.org/MurrietaRoad.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO