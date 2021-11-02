CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tunisia's President Saied makes moves to become more powerful

kunm.org
 6 days ago

LEILA BEN GACEM: (Speaking Arabic). ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Leila Ben Gacem is an entrepreneur who runs a guesthouse in the Tunis Medina. She describes the reaction this summer when Tunisia's president, Kais Saied, said he was dissolving parliament, firing the prime minister and would run the country himself. BEN...

www.kunm.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Behind power grabs in Sudan and Tunisia, the shadow of Gulf monarchies

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. This has been a bumper year for coups. By one tabulation, there have been more successful regime...
AFRICA
elreporterosf.com

Peru’s president to challenge law that limits his power

Peru’s President Pedro Castillo will challenge a recently approved law that left him even more politically vulnerable by limiting his power to dissolve congress. Justice Minister Anibal Torres told local radio RPP on Wednesday the government will ask the country’s top court to declare the law unconstitutional. The proposal, approved...
POLITICS
hot96.com

Tunisia issues international arrest notice against former president Marzouki

CAIRO (Reuters) – Tunisia has issued an international arrest notice against former President Moncef Marzouki, state news agency TAP reported on Thursday. The notice was issued by the investigating judge in charge of Marzouki’s case, the agency said, citing the communications office of the Tunis First Instance Court. (Reporting by...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel King
Person
Kais Saied
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
WORLD
The Independent

Sudan's top general says he won't run for office in new govt

Sudan’s top general has promised that he won't hold a government position after planned elections in 2023, two weeks after he toppled a transitional government in a widely condemned coup.The military leader behind the takeover, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, has repeatedly promised to hand over power to an elected civilian government and said he will not be a part of it. His announcement that he will not run for office does not preclude other top generals from shedding their military titles and becoming candidates. Late last month, the military dissolved the country's transitional government and detained more than 100 government...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab Spring#Economy#Tunisians#Npr#Covid#Candy
The Independent

Sudan activists reject power-sharing, call for strikes

Sudan’s protest movement has rejected international-backed initiatives to return to a power-sharing arrangement with the military after last month’s coup, calling for two days of nationwide strikes starting Sunday. This comes as a leader with the country’s main political party urged the international community to increase pressure on the generals to stop what he called an “unfortunate escalation.”The Sudanese military seized power on Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional administration and arresting dozens of government officials and politicians. The coup has been met with international outcry and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.The takeover...
PROTESTS
East Bay Times

Photos: Rwandan President’s son moves into lavish California mansion

The landlocked African country of Rwanda is poor. Nearly 40% of the population still lives below the poverty line, though the mostly rural nation is now in an economic boom. Per the World Bank, the economy grew by nearly 10% in 2019, on the strength of increasing activity in trade, construction, mining and tourism. While the COVID-19 pandemic put an unexpected damper on that growth, economic upside is again expected this year, with the country aspiring to reach Middle Income Country status sometime in the next decade.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, who won a fourth consecutive presidential term on Monday, has been cracking down on the opposition for months. In recent months, six more opposition presidential hopefuls were among nearly 40 people detained by Ortega's government for threatening Nicaragua's "sovereignty."
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Labour makes it easier to change leaders, but Jacinda Ardern has no reason to go – yet

Might Jacinda Ardern stand down? Despite a landslide 50% election victory in October 2020, the New Zealand Labour Party annual conference last weekend – apparently incongruously – made it easier for the party’s leader to be replaced. The “main focus” of the conference agenda was a remit that allows the party’s parliamentary caucus to elect a new leader (if two-thirds or more are in favour), bypassing a party-wide election process. This got journalists speculating that it was about “replacing” Ardern as party leader and prime minister, probably with her present deputy and minister of finance, Grant Robertson. Ardern took over the party...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Tunisia
AFP

Why is the Western Sahara conflict heating up?

The long-frozen Western Sahara conflict pitting Morocco against the Polisario Front independence movement has flared in recent months, worsening already tense relations between the kingdom and its Polisario-backing neighbour, Algeria. The killing of three Algerians on a highway through the territory, in what Algiers says was a Moroccan strike, has raised fears of escalation. So what is at stake, and what are the risks?
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Morocco king says Western Sahara 'not negotiable'

Morocco's King Mohamed VI said Saturday that Western Sahara is "not negotiable", as tensions flared with Algeria over the disputed territory. "Today as in the past, Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara will never be up for negotiation," the king said in a televised speech.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Libyan Premier to Run for President as Election Turmoil Grows

TRIPOLI (Reuters) -The head of Libya's national unity government plans to run for president next month, according to a senior official, an apparent breach of a pledge to remain neutral when he took office in March under a U.N.-backed peace process. Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has become popular with big public spending...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Shocked Camilla ‘hasn’t stopped talking about’ hearing Joe Biden ‘break wind’ at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree.The US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.The royals’ diplomatic heft has been on display at the conference in which they have met with willing guests from across the globe, with Prince William claimed to have remarked loudly...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
Washington Post

There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy