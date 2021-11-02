CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

This Is Us' Chrissy Metz to Co-Write a Season 6 Episode: 'It's a Massive Deal, I'm Very Excited'

By Karen Mizoguchi
People
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrissy Metz will be co-writing an episode of the sixth and final season of This Is Us. The actress, who plays Kate Pearson on the hit NBC series, tells PEOPLE she'll be contributing both as an actor and a co-writer for the show's last installment. "I'm co-writing one episode...

people.com

Comments / 1

Related
imdb.com

This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson Reveals She's Written an Episode for the Final Season

You can officially begin freaking out! This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson isn't just in front of the camera this season, she's at the writing desk as well. In an Instagram post from Nov. 4, Watson, who plays the role of Beth, revealed that she had written an episode for the final season of the beloved television series. Episode 606, "Our Little Island Girl: Part Two," was written by Watson along with show writer, Eboni Freeman. The series' producer, Daniel Fogelman approached Watson to write the episode. "Daniel Fogelman who called me up and said 'I know you wanna write...wanna write this episode?" she noted on Instagram. We're still wiping...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Chrissy Metz’s ‘This Is Us’ Costars Try and Guess Her Surprising Connection to Ariana Grande

Surprise! Chrissy Metz challenged her This Is Us costars to correctly guess how she is connected to Ariana Grande — and they passed the test. During a teaser for the Tuesday, November 2, episode of E!’s Celebrity Game Face, Metz asked her castmates Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan, “When I first moved to L.A., I was Ariana Grande’s ___.”
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

‘This Is Us’ Star ﻿Susan Kelechi Watson Co-Wrote a Season 6 Episode: ‘Baby Takes Her First Steps’

Susan Kelechi Watson is taking on a much bigger role for the sixth—and final—season of This Is Us. (And no, it doesn’t have anything to do with her character, Beth.) Yesterday, the 39-year-old actress revealed that she co-wrote episode six alongside Eboni Freeman. Watson announced the exciting news on Instagram and explained that the installment, titled “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two,” began filming this week.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Hartley
Person
Jon Huertas
Person
Chrissy Metz
Person
Milo Ventimiglia
CinemaBlend

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Did Not Want’ Jamie Lee Curtis To Join True Lies

Jaime Lee Curtis is one of the iconic ladies of the '80s and '90s, having racked up some impressive leading roles. But, apparently, one of her most notable film roles was met with some resistance from her famous co-star. After taking back up her role as Laurie Strode in the recently released Halloween Kills, Curtis opened up about how Arnold Schwarzenegger “did not want” her to play opposite him in True Lies.
CELEBRITIES
primetimer.com

Ron Howard blames his hair loss on anxiety over Henry Winkler becoming more popular on Happy Days

In his new memoir with brother Clint Howard, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, the actor/director detailed how he developed a stress-induced skin condition that resulted in his hair "falling out in alarming clumps" during the early years of Happy Days. "It did not escape my notice that as the season went on, the Fonz was getting more and more screen time," Howard writes. "I didn't handle my stress particularly well. I probably would have benefited from seeing a psychotherapist … Instead, I kept everything inside." Howard stresses his anxiety was over the Fonz, not Henry Winkler.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Nbc
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Dad Was Also a Well-Known Star

Before he earned crowds of new fans with his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, stardom was already prominent in Cole Hauser's family. The actor is the son of Gerald Dwight "Wings" Hauser, the beloved actor and director who earned a cult following for his roles in beloved action films like A Soldier's Story and Tough Guys Don't Dance, his supporting role in the latter film even earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. For Hauser, however, Wings was just "dad."
THEATER & DANCE
wonderwall.com

Allstate's 'Mayhem' actor opens up about his multiple amputations, more news ICYMI

Dean Winters — the man who many know as "Mayhem" from the Allstate Insurance commercials or Liz Lemon's terrible on-off boyfriend Dennis from "30 Rock" — has lived in pain every single day for a dozen years following three amputations. Back in the summer of 2009, the "Oz" alum, 57, went to the doctor with a bad fever. While in the doctor's office, he collapsed and was rushed via ambulance to a local hospital. While en route, Dean technically died, as his heart stopped beating for over two minutes. After medics revived him, Dean spent three weeks in the ICU. Then, while recovering at home, the "Rescue Me" star contracted a bacterial infection and suffered through multiple operations and gangrene, which resulted in the amputation of two toes and half of one of his thumbs. "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain," he told Page Six. "I've got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I can't feel my hands and my feet. But if I stepped on a pebble, it's like I go through the roof." Further discussing the pain, he said, "It's a very weird dichotomy. It's like, it's very hard to figure out. Nothing you can do about it. I've been sucking it up because, you know, the alternative is not a place where I want to be."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz Says He & Katie Maloney ‘Can’t Wait’ To Have Kids

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Schwartz shared how ready he is for bringing a ‘baby bubba’ into he and wife Katie’s life in this EXCLUSIVE new interview!. Could another Vanderpump Rules baby be on the way? For married couple Katie Maloney-Schwartz, 33, and Tom Schwartz, 39, it’s looking like more and more of a possibility! “Listen, I can’t wait to have kids,” Tom told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at Travel & Give’s ‘Travel With a Purpose’ event at TomTom in West Hollywood. The Bravo star noted that although he’s more focused on opening up his new bar with co-owner/bestie Tom Sandoval, 38, at the moment, he still remained set on bringing up babies with wife Katie — after checking a few things off their list first.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

People

148K+
Followers
33K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy