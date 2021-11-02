MISSING KIDS FOUND: Two 11-year-old boys from Fort Greene found safe

Police reported Tuesday afternoon the two 11-year-old boys reported missing from Fort Greene have been found safe.

Since Monday, police were searching for two missing 11-year-old boys, Ruben Rodriguez from Bronx and Jerome Jemmott from Brooklyn. Both had last been seen playing inside Fort Greene park Monday, police say.

The boys are being assessed for medical treatment at this time.

