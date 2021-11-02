CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

MISSING KIDS FOUND: Two 11-year-old boys from Fort Greene found safe

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ao98X_0ck1DEgY00

Police reported Tuesday afternoon the two 11-year-old boys reported missing from Fort Greene have been found safe.

Since Monday, police were searching for two missing 11-year-old boys, Ruben Rodriguez from Bronx and Jerome Jemmott from Brooklyn. Both had last been seen playing inside Fort Greene park Monday, police say.

The boys are being assessed for medical treatment at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33egJw_0ck1DEgY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hrQDQ_0ck1DEgY00

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact police.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

As rules ease, travelers head to US for emotional reunions

CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France (AP) — The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Bronx, NY
CNN

Ted Cruz has found the real vaccine enemy: Big Bird

(CNN) — It's hard to imagine how we all missed it. After all, an 8-foot, 2-inch yellow bird is sort of hard to miss. But, lucky for all of us, Ted Cruz is on the case!. See, after Big Bird, beloved face of "Sesame Street," tweeted -- ahem -- that he had received the Covid-19 vaccine ("My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," wrote Mr. Bird), the Texas Republican senator lept into action.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Obama hits Russia, China for “lack of urgency” on climate

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Barack Obama expressed confidence at U.N. climate talks Monday that the Biden administration will ultimately get its $555 billion climate package through Congress, and faulted U.S. rivals China and Russia for what he called a “dangerous lack of urgency” in cutting their own climate-wrecking emissions. As...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Kids#Old Boys#The Boys#Fort Greene Park
News 12

News 12

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy