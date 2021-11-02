Voters to decide changes to state constitution

Aside from elections today, voters will also be given five opportunities to change the state constitution.

• Proposal 1 addresses re-districting, making it clear that everyone, regardless of citizenship or incarceration, should be counted at their home address. If passed - the number of state senators would be capped at 63.

• Proposal 2 targets environmental rights - establishing a legal right to clean air and water in New York and helping those living in polluted areas.

• Proposal 3 would allow same day voter registration. Right now, voters must be registered at least 10 days ahead of the election.

• Proposal 4 would allow no excuse absentee ballots, so voters don't have to be sick, disabled or out of town to fill one out.

• Proposal 5 would allow civil lawsuits up to $50,000 to be heard in New York City Civil Court instead of the state supreme court. Right now, the cutoff is just $25,000.