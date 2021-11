The latest episode of Dancing With the Stars proved to be quite the exciting one, as it was full of villainous routines, high scores, and a shocking double elimination. Although, there was a moment in particular that occurred midway through the episode that had many viewers doing a double-take. As Tyra Banks spoke to the camera, a man could be seen crawling across the stage towards the judges' panel. It didn't take long for fans to flock to Twitter to share their take on the fun live TV moment.

TV SHOWS ・ 26 DAYS AGO