FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – New details have emerged regarding a 19-year-old woman who was brutally murdered in Fairfield after a Sacramento Halloween party. Three people, including a Travis Air Force Base airman, are now charged in her killing. Monica Beauchamp, the grandmother of victim Leilani Beauchamp, is still trying to wrap her mind around how her granddaughters life was taken. “It’s just beyond what I expect from humanity. What Leilani deserves, she did not deserve for her life to end this way,” she said. She says Leilani had a passion for life and had two younger siblings. “She had a lot of people that loved...

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO