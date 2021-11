Get five games in one setup with the Ozam! AR board game. This totally immersive game is great for the whole family. Designed for 2 to 7 players, Ozam! games take anywhere from 3 to 15 minutes to play. So there’s always time to enjoy a whole one with your family or friends. Designed to help bring your whole family happy moments together, it provides wholesome entertainment for everyone. You can play this game whenever you like thanks to its short playtime, and it’s easy to play anywhere, too. Simply shuffle the cards and draw one from the battle deck. Then follow the instructions of each battle and make your play. If you win 3 out of 5 battles, you’ll become the next Ozam. This means you win the game!

HOBBIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO