Haas should see a clear benefit from Ferrari’s upgraded power unit when it uses it in 2022, according to team principal Guenther Steiner. Ferrari updated its power unit over the past few races, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz taking grid penalties in Russia and Turkey respectively. The performance gain has been obvious, with Sainz carving through the field at Istanbul Park and Leclerc a comfortable fourth in Austin last time out, and Steiner is looking forward to receiving the update next year having seen no need to try and use it in 2021.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO