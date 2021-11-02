CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arab world's legendary singer, Sabah Fakhri, dies at 88

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — One of the Arab world’s most famous singers,...

Syrian singer known for marathon performances dies at 88

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Sabah Fakhri, a Syrian singer known across the Arab world for performing traditional music from Aleppo in concerts that could go on for hours, died on Tuesday. He was 88. The son of a sheikh, Fakhri grew up in Aleppo surrounded by the sounds of the mosque including...
Sabah Fakhri, Syrian tenor who helped preserve classical Arabic music, dies at 88

BEIRUT — Sabah Fakhri, a commanding Syrian tenor who helped preserve classical Arabic music with marathon-length concerts around the world, including one 10-hour performance without break in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1968 that earned him a Guinness World Record entry, died Nov. 2 in Damascus. He was 88. Syrian state media...
Sabah Fakhri
