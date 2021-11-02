Arab world's legendary singer, Sabah Fakhri, dies at 88

Marília Mendonça, Brazil’s most-listened-to artist in Brazil on Spotify in 2019 and 2020, died today in a plane crash, according to her public relations firm.
A sertanejo country music star in Brazil, she had more than 38 million followers on Instagram. She was a feminist icon who sang about empowering women.
Mendona’s plane went down in a rural region of the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, her PR firm said. She was traveling to a concert at the time of the crash. Four other people with her died. Photographs and videos show the plane laying just beneath a waterfall.
On Friday, Mendonça posted...
Comments / 0