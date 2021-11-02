CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Lebanon's oldest English-language daily folds amid crisis

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Daily Star, one of the leading English-language...

www.thederrick.com

AFP

Resignation of Lebanon minister could solve Gulf row: Arab League

The Arab League Monday backed the resignation of Lebanon's information minister whose comments on the Yemen war sparked a damaging diplomatic row with Gulf States.  Zaki, who also met Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michal Aoun said Information Minister George Kordahi's departure could be a starting point for "detente" between Lebanon and Gulf states.
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

Ukrainian English-language newspaper Kyiv Post suspends publication

Ukraine’s oldest English-language newspaper the Kyiv Post has suspended publication after 26 years as its journalists accused the owner, a powerful oligarch, of “attacking” them. Adnan Kivan, a construction tycoon who bought the Kyiv Post three years ago, said in a statement that the newspaper will close immediately “for a...
WORLD
Arab American News

Lebanon’s PM attempts a way out of Gulf embargo placed on crisis-ridden country

Lebanon is facing its worst rift yet with oil-rich Gulf Arab states, spurred by comments made by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi before his official appointment about the Saudi-led campaign that has created a severe humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Thursday he had agreed...
MIDDLE EAST
WBUR

Lebanon's The Daily Star newspaper shuts down

The long-running Lebanese English-language newspaper — The Daily Star — has shut down after struggling financially for years. Former editor-in-chief Rami Khouri answers our questions about the paper's legacy and impact.
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric calls on authorities to defuse crisis with Gulf

DUBAI (Reuters) – Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai called on the authorities on Sunday to take a “decisive step” to defuse a crisis with Gulf Arab states over critical comments made by Information Minister George Kordahi about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen. Rai, who made the plea to...
RELIGION
CNBC

Saudi Arabia foreign minister denies a diplomatic 'crisis' with Lebanon

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister has denied that the kingdom is experiencing a diplomatic crisis with Lebanon. He said that the country sees current engagement with Lebanon as not "productive or useful." The comments come after Saudi Arabia ordered Lebanon's ambassador to leave the kingdom following what it saw as "insulting"...
MIDDLE EAST
94.3 Jack FM

Crisis with Lebanon rooted in Hezbollah dominance – Saudi minister

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Saturday the latest crisis with Lebanon has its origins in a Lebanese political setup that reinforces the dominance of the Iran-backed Hezbollah armed group and continues to allow endemic instability. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries expelled Lebanese envoys in a...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Saudi-Lebanon Diplomatic Crisis Worsens as Envoy Expelled, Imports Banned

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia ordered the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave within 48 hours on Friday and banned all Lebanese imports in response to critical comments made by a Lebanese minister about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen. The diplomatic rupture throws Lebanon's cabinet into further crisis as...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iraqi PM makes ‘bandaged’ TV appearance after surviving drone attack

Hours after surviving an alleged assassination attempt, Iraq’s prime minister led a meeting of his top security commanders and appeared on television wearing what seemed to be a bandage on his left arm.Troops and patrols were deployed throughout Baghdad on Sunday after a drone strike on Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s official residence, which security officials said wounded six guards who were stationed outside the building.No group has yet claimed the attack, which exacerbates tensions sparked by Iran-backed militias’ claims of fraud during last month’s parliamentary elections, which were praised by the United Nations as “technically sound”. The militias have been leading protests...
MIDDLE EAST
Derrick

Parties sign power-sharing deal to form new Czech government

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic gained a new government on Monday after two party coalitions that garnered a sizeable chunk of votes in the country's parliamentary election last month signed a power-sharing deal. A three-party, liberal-conservative coalition dubbed Together, composed of the Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and the...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Family of slain Sudan protester vows to resist coup

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Mohammed Abdel Sallam was shot in the chest not far from his home in Sudan's capital, where his mother was waiting for him. He had gone out to protest after hearing that there had been a military coup, the country's civilian leaders had been arrested and the government dissolved.
PROTESTS
BBC

Middle East: Palestinians and Israelis clash over hillside

Eight people have been killed and hundreds injured in protests in the occupied West Bank. The number of Palestinians killed in confrontations with Israelis this year, in the area, is already more than 70 - the highest figure in five years. The worst hotspot for violence has been in the...
PROTESTS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

Biden Administration Weighing the Shutting Down of a Michigan Oil Pipeline as Winter Nears

The Biden administration is contemplating on shutting down a Michigan pipeline, a move that opponents fervently critized. According to a recently published article in MSN News, the government has yet to make a decision on Line 5; authorities were collecting materials just to offer a complete picture of the issue. The Biden administration is also weighing in to shut down the pipeline.
MICHIGAN STATE

