Israel, Bahrain prime ministers meet in Glasgow

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli and Bahraini prime ministers met on Tuesday for the first time since normalisation of ties, on the sidelines of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, an official Israeli statement said.

No further details were immediately available about the meeting between Israel’s Naftali Bennett and Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s crown prince and prime minister.

Bahrain and Gulf neighbour United Arab Emirates normalised relations with Israel last year in a U.S.-brokered deal known as the Abraham Accords that built on common commercial interests and concerns about Iran.

In September, Bahrain hosted Israel’s foreign minister in the highest-level visit since the countries formalised ties.