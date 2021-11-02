Election Day 2021: Voters headed out early to the polls in Monmouth County

Polls in Monmouth County are open until 8 p.m.

Four years ago statewide, 38.5% voter turnout happened in the last gubernatorial election, but they are on track to top 50% in Keyport.

Monmouth County is using new voting machines and poll workers are telling people voting to check their selections closely before hitting the send button.

“So important that we voted today let me tell you everybody get out there and vote, vote, vote,” says Grandma Rosie, of Keyport.

Robin Major, of the Monmouth County Board of Elections, says some issues reported today are from the new voting machines, saying, “It appears that the touch screen is extremely sensitive and voters should be utilizing the finger cots to make their selections on the screen. These finger cots were provided at the polling sites by the Board of Elections. Stylus pens should only be utilized on the poll books."

The issues are isolated and everyone who has shown up to the location in Keyport has been able to cast a vote for the candidates of their choice.