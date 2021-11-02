CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys odds and lines

By Joe Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Denver Broncos (4-4) travel to meet the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) Sunday in a Week 9 game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Broncos vs. Cowboys odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Broncos slapped the brakes on a four-game losing streak, picking up a 17-10 win against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 8. It was also the first cover for Denver since Week 3 against the New York Jets.

The Cowboys pulled off a stunner, topping the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night by a 20-16 count behind backup QB Cooper Rush. He started with QB Dak Prescott resting a calf injury suffered in Week 6.

Broncos at Cowboys odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Broncos +330 (bet $100 to win $330) | Cowboys -450 (bet $450 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Broncos +8.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | Cowboys -8.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 49.5, O: -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | U: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Denver 4-4 | Dallas 6-1
  • ATS: Denver 4-4 | Dallas 7-0
  • O/U: Denver 2-6 | Dallas 5-2

Broncos at Cowboys head-to-head

The last time the Broncos faced the Cowboys, Denver won 42-17 at home as 2.5-point favorites as the Over cashed in Week 2 of the 2017 regular season. The last meeting in Arlington was a wild 51-48 win by the Broncos, a game that saw QB Peyton Manning outduel QB Tony Romo.

