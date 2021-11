The new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has revealed he did not take up the club’s vacant role when offered in the summer because he was still too “emotionally involved” with his previous team, Inter Milan.After former Spurs player Ryan Mason had taken interim charge of the club following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in March, Conte was among chairman Daniel Levy’s top targets. The Italian manager had become available having departed Inter weeks after winning Serie A, reportedly clashing with the club’s board over transfers, but he turned down Levy’s approach. On Tuesday, however, he was appointed as Spurs’ new...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO