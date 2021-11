NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Nov. 5 – Nov. 11 around New Mexico. Oct. 22 – Nov. 13 – Ofrendas Comunitarias: Muertos y Marigolds – The exhibit brings together over a dozen artists, community members, local organizations, and schools to remember our dead and share in mourning and celebration of our community and loved ones through the creation of altars, a central part of the celebration of Day of the Dead. The exhibit runs from Friday, Oct. 8 – to Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Museum and altars are open Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and are free and open to the public.

3 DAYS AGO