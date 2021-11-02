Director, Ambulatory Surgery Center

Abigail Tarango has been named executive director of the University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso and El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. She succeeds Estela Casas who stepped down from the position in April. Most recently, Tarango worked with the Ysleta Independent School District as director of special projects and strategic initiatives. She was also a member of the executive cabinet. Tarango has a doctorate in educational leadership and administration, a master’s in family and consumer science education, and a bachelor’s in family and consumer science from New Mexico State University. According to their most recent public filings with the IRS, the UMC Foundation had total assets of $1.1 million and the Children’s Hospital Foundation assets of $5 million in 2018. The reported salary for the executive director position was $121,294.

EL PASO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO