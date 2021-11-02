CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon urges world leaders to ‘make sure history judges us fairly’ on climate

By The Newsroom
 6 days ago
Scotland’s First Minister has urged world leaders to take action at the Cop26 climate change summit to “make sure that the eyes of history judge us fairly”.

Speaking at a breakfast reception in the blue zone of the conference in Glasgow, Nicola Sturgeon said the industrial past of the city means confers a “particular responsibility to help lead the world into the net-zero age”.

She hosted the reception with the leaders of the UK’s devolved nations and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom the PA news agency understands made a brief appearance and addressed those present.

The meeting was attended by around 40 leaders, including Barbadian prime minister Mia Mottley – whose speech in the conference’s opening ceremony drew praise – and Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti.

Following the meeting, Ms Sturgeon said: “Glasgow has the opportunity to be a city which helps propel the world into the net-zero age.

Let’s make sure that the eyes of history judge us fairly

“Given our industrial past – an industrial past shared by not all but many of the countries represented here today – we also have a particular responsibility to help lead the world into the net-zero age.

“As leaders here, you have that weight of responsibility on your shoulders.

“We all bear that weight of responsibility to come out of this summit with a credible pathway to net-zero, so that we do have the ability to limit global warming to 1.5C – but to do that in a way that is fair and just and recognises that responsibility of developed countries to developing countries.

“I’m glad, and very proud, that my home city is playing host to these important discussions and I wish you all well with your deliberations over the course of today.

“Thank you very much for making the effort to be with us here in Glasgow over this very important period – a period I’m sure history will look back on and judge as to whether we faced up to these challenges or not, so let’s make sure that the eyes of history judge us fairly.”

Speaking after the breakfast, Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford praised the event.

He told the PA news agency: “I thought the breakfast was a very good event – it did what we hoped it would do.

“It brought all the leaders of the four nations of the United Kingdom together on a single stage, gave us all an opportunity to re-emphasise the fact that, while we discharge our own responsibilities, we understand that unless you link those with the responsibilities other people have, you’ll never have the impact you want to have.

“We were able to do that in front of about 40 leaders from other parts of the world, so we can make that global connection as well.”

