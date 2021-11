With the Covid-19 crisis compelling organizations to adopt the remote work culture, it has simultaneously given rise to the desktop virtualization trend to support remote workers. Enterprises have now started investing more than ever on VDI to facilitate a smooth flow of operations that will continue to gather steam even after the pandemic because due to its flexibility and ease of working from anywhere. As the need for this type of requirement has grown, ComputerVault entered an OEM partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to create solutions for a teleworking environment with virtual desktops.

