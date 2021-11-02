DIY festive fall decor

Hammers, cordless drills, reciprocating saws, and the like are all essentials for serious home renovation projects, but there are plenty of lesser-known tools that can be invaluable for a broad range of renovations, including replacing a kitchen faucet, stripping off old wallpaper, and hanging a new light fixture in the bathroom. While these unsung heroes may not have the notoriety of sexier power tools they can be invaluable for DIYers. Ahead, learn about some of the ingenious products that will help you renovate your home.
Flannel shirts and the cozy season go hand-in-hand in the same way that autumn is synonymous with changing leaves, PSLs and Gilmore Girls reruns. But here’s the thing: We want all those warm, fall vibes without looking like a lumberjack. The best flannel tops will be warm, comfortable and stylish enough to make a regular appearance in your wardrobe rotation—and we've combed practically every corner of the internet to find styles that will fit the bill.
'Tis the season for decking your halls (and trees, walls, doors...you get the picture). Sometimes using store-bought (or even more convenient—ordering them online) decorations is the way to go, but there's something so special and charming about homespun DIY Christmas decorations that money simply cannot buy. Case in point: These thoughtful Christmas craft ideas and projects are impossibly easy, make for hours of family fun and are easy on the wallet (we could all use a little extra dough to spend on gifts for kids and stocking stuffers).
Unsure how to take your Halloween party from a tablescape of pumpkins and gourds to a party every guest will be haunted by? Marc Eliot, the founder and chief creative officer of Swoop, a New York City–based event design company, has answers. Eliot conceptualized the decor for Bette Midler’s annual...
Celebrate the season and usher holiday cheer into your entryway with a decked-out staircase display. There are countless ways to decorate your stairs for Christmas, and it can be quite the task to narrow down what decorations you need to bring your dream holiday staircase to life. We’re taking the...
Scented candles are essential fall décor. One reason is that they create a cozy atmosphere. Plus, their fragrance will make your home smell inviting. The downside is that most scented candles are a bit pricey. Aside from that, some of them may also contain harmful chemicals. The good news is that you can make your own scented candles sans the harmful chemicals and heavy price tag. To give you a better view, here are the steps to make DIY Pumpkin Spice candles for fall.
Looking to add some fall décor to your home or even looking for a fun gift to make for a loved one or family friend? Check out these very easy to assemble fabric pumpkins! To get started you will need the following materials:. Fabric in 18in x 18 in. 1...
The weather has been getting delightfully cooler lately, and the mosquitoes seem to be going away. What does that mean? It’s time to sit on the porch again! Our porch is FGG and I’s most-used “room” of our house. I have written in the column about springtime tips for decorating a porch. It’s time for an update now that it is fall! A southern porch should be a welcoming place, beckoning to friends and family to come sit a spell, chat, laugh, and make memories. One of the best things about living here at Seersucker Hall, our Historic Downtown Ripley residence, is that everyone who drives by waves to us as we sit out on the porch, even if we don’t know them.
Meg Bentley, dressed as Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas, stopped by GTU this morning to show us an easy Halloween DIY Garland!. First, grab your pom-pom template. The templates are very user-friendly and the instructions are clear for beginning crafters. You can get these templates at Joann’s and other craft stores.
This Post May Contain Affiliate Links. Please Read my Disclosure Policy. How to decorate your home with old books by turning them into decorative accessories for your home decor. This is an easy DIY project that can be done in under 10 minutes and will turn something ugly into something worthy of displaying.
Fall is the perfect time to make a botanical wreath. The weather is cooler and you can easily forage a diversity of wildflowers and feathery warm season grasses. Botanical wreaths capture the beauty of the fall season and preserve it for the colder months. The wreath has served as a symbol for many cultures for at least 3,000 years: ancient Egyptians, Romans and Greeks. It marks and commemorates special events, celebrations, religious occasions, and special friends. In the past, wreaths were always made from the crafter’s natural landscapewildflower fields, roadsides, or the home garden. Although many wreaths today are made from synthetic materials, you can make a botanical wreath that reflects the beauty of the natural landscape. The first step to making a botanical wreath is connecting with your natural environment. What is growing and blooming around you? In the Maritime Forest, you might find yaupon, wax myrtle, and Eastern horsemint. If you live near a Saltmarsh, look for goldenrod, sea myrtle, or bushy bluestem. Let your wreath reflect a natural community: Saltmarsh, Maritime forest, or Coastal dune (don’t walk on dunes or pick sea oats). For this article, we picked the Saltmarsh wreath. I LOVE the Saltmarsh wreath because it features goldenrod, sea myrtle, and bushy bluestem. All you need to make a botanical fall wreath is: metal floral wire, a wooden wreath ring (purchase from Michaels for $2.50) or make one with grape vine, wire cutters, and plant material. You can make the wreath with fresh or dried plant material. Keep your eyes open for big swaths of color. In an urban setting, wildflowers find refuge along open, sunny roadsides. Another great place to forage material for your wreath is along the borders of the Maritime forest or Saltmarsh habitat. Decide which plant you want to serve as the base, filler, and accent herb. For my Saltmarsh wreath, I used sea myrtle as the base, with bushy bluestem as the filler, and goldenrod and life everlasting as accents. I recommend assembling the herb bundles ahead of time. Precut your floral wire, approximately 3-4 inches long. Once you have your herb bundles and wire in place, slowly start fastening the herb bundles with the floral wire, working in the same direction until you get to the end. It takes roughly 16-24 herb bundles to make a 16- inch wreath. Once your wreath is finished, tie the floral wire at the top to make a hanger. Check out Yahola Herbal School’s YouTube Video: DIY Herbal Wreath to watch the video. Wreaths make great presents, so make two, one for yourself and one for a friend. Display your fall wreath in an area that does not get exposed to sunlight, water, or wind. I placed my Saltmarsh wreath in my windowless half bath. I never get tired of seeing it. Find the time to celebrate the fall season by making a wreath!
Need some last-minute decorations and a fun, affordable craft for the spookiest night of the year? Look no further! These cute creepy crawlies will fill your home with Halloween spirit and get your kiddos excited for the holiday!. What You’ll Need:. Popsicle Sticks (3 per web) Black/Orange/White Tempera Paint. Paintbrush.
We are a couple of days away from celebrating Halloween and our home demands some finishing touches right before the celebrations. In case you are not ready with DIY Halloween decorations or find something missing, grace yourself to this cute-looking DIY embroidery hoop ghost that could very well feature at your home, if you have the time to make it.
The New Era School House held its annual haunted house Saturday alongside its Spooktacular Fall Festival. Dave Bunner, one of the event organizers, said the haunted school, which was held on Friday and Saturday and will return the 29th and 30th, always brings out a crowd. With the day kicking off at 11 a.m. and going all the way to 10:30 p.m., those volunteering at the fundraisers had a full day.
The spooky season is upon us and while the classic black and orange hues work just fine, it is time to swap them for pretty pastels. Pastel Halloween decorations have gained momentum in these scary times. If you are a fan of less saturated shades than primary colors, you can go for the pastel décor for this holiday season.
Outdoor decorating may feel like less of a priority when you’re not hosting spring or summer parties. That doesn’t mean your outdoor space should be neglected during the colder seasons when colorful flowers are not around to brighten your space. This year, make sure your outdoor space shines with these tips for decorating in fall and winter.
Now that all of Jessica’s Halloween treats are done, it’s time to set the table. Check out how she arranged her dining area to make it fun and festive for the holiday. “Now it’s Halloween,” Jessica proclaimed as Levi fired up the fog machine. This segment aired on California Cooking...
Embellished with colorful embroidery and beads, this tree-shaped throw pillow packs a ton of Christmas cheer. The boughs of the tree and beaded birds are rendered in red, pink, blue, and various shades of green. It measures 14 inches tall and is made of 100% cotton fabric. Showcasing a red...
Comments / 0