CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Book of Boba Fett TV series trailer released by Disney

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming Book of Boba Fett TV series which will be premiering on the Disney+ streaming service in a few months time from December 29, 2021 onwards. The new Book of Boba Fett original TV series stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau,...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Ice Cube Will No Longer Star in Sony’s ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining Covid Vaccine — Report

Actor and rapper Ice Cube has parted ways with Sony’s upcoming comedy “Oh Hell No” after he declined a request from the film’s producers to get vaccinated for Covid-19. The Hollywood Reporter first revealed the news. IndieWire has reached out to Ice Cube’s representatives for comment. The comedy is directed by Kitao Sakurai (“Bad Trip”), and also stars Jack Black, who serves as a producer on the film alongside Roz Music and Matt Tolmach (“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”). The synopsis per Deadline says the story “follows Sherman (Black), who falls in love with Will’s (Cube) mom, who has only one thing...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
Maxim

Watch First Trailer For ‘Mandalorian’ Spinoff ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

“Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect.”. The Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett is some pure Star Wars universe desert planet fun, based on our first look at the series in the new trailer below. The original actor, Temuera Morrison, who played Boba in the prequels, is back in the distinctive helmet, and this time, it looks like he’s the boss, not a bounty hunter.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Temuera Morrison
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Colin Wilson
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Jon Favreau
GeekyGadgets

Finch movie starring Tom Hanks premiers on Apple TV+ this Friday

If you are looking forward to the Premier of the new Finch movie starring Tom Hanks which premiers on the Apple TV+ streaming service this Friday and will be available to watch from November 5, 2021 onwards. You might be interested in the recently released teaser trailer providing a first look at Finch and what you can expect from the storyline, characters and setting. Now that Apple TV+ is available on the PlayStation platform Director Miguel Sapochnik outlined his vision for the new apocalyptic film over on the official PlayStation Blog.
MOVIES
AFP

Marvel's 'Eternals' tops N.America box office despite mixed reviews

Marvel's new superhero film  "Eternals" took in an estimated $71 million this weekend to top the North American box office, a strong pandemic-era opening if a bit below expectations, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao, fresh off her best-director Oscar win for "Nomadland," the film faced some of the worst reviews of any Marvel film -- the only one to draw a "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes -- but has fared well overseas, taking in an impressive $91 million. Led by actors Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, "Eternals" tells the tale of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from several millennia in hiding to save the Earth from the evil Deviants. With "Eternals" gobbling up the biggest chunk of box office pie for the Friday-through-Sunday period, previous leader "Dune" dropped to a very distant second place, at $7.6 million.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Eternals’ Opens to a Box-Office Low for Marvel, but There’s a Bigger Momentum Problem

In a box-office ecosystem dominated by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a $71 million domestic opening gross for “Eternals” ($171 million worldwide) is somewhat problematic. The third Disney Marvel release in just over four months, it opened below “Black Widow” ($80 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million). Sony also opened “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” last month, to $90 million. “Eternals” opening gross fell about 10 percent beneath already-skittish expectations. That may reflect ongoing uncertainty about theatrical exhibition recovery, but some common sense is in order. Three top Marvel releases, plus “Venom,” in such a short window should...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Reigns Supreme With $71 Million Debut

“Eternals” soared to the top of the weekend box office chart, buoyed by mania for all things Marvel. But its $71 million debut fell just shy of more bullish projections, which had the superhero film debuting to $75 million to $80 million. That’s a sign, perhaps, that the iffy reviews muted “Eternals'” results or a signal that the underlying intellectual property, the story of a group of god-like extraterrestrials, didn’t have the resonance of other comic book adaptations. Marvel has successfully introduced lesser-known heroes, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, to movie fans and spawned successful franchises with them,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment News
Variety

Disney Plus Priced at $1.99 for First Month as Part of Company-Wide ‘Disney Plus Day’ Promotions

The Walt Disney Co. has enlisted just about every part of the company for Disney Plus Day — which is actually a weeklong series of promotions, events and content premieres. It’s ultimately aimed, of course, at driving up paying subscribers for the global streaming service. Among the deals: Starting Monday (Nov. 8) through Sunday, Nov. 14, new and eligible returning Disney Plus subscribers can get one month of the service for $1.99 (available in the U.S. and select countries). After the first month, the service goes back to the regular price ($7.99/month in the U.S.) The media conglom is launching a...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Stranger Things 4 “Welcome to California” trailer released by Netflix

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated release of the Stranger Things Season 4 TV series which will be premiering on the Netflix streaming service during the summer months of 2022. Netflix also released the Stranger Things S4 episode titles providing a hinted what we can expect from each : The Hellfire Club, Vecna’s Curse, The Monster and The Superhero, Dear Billy, The Nina Project, The Dive, The Massacre At Hawkins Lab, Papa, and The Piggyback.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Cannes Short Film Winner Vasilis Kekatos Set to Begin Shooting TV Series ‘Milky Way’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Vasilis Kekatos, who won the Palme d’Or and the Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for his short film “The Distance Between Us and the Sky,” is prepping a TV series centered on an unwanted pregnancy in a provincial Greek town. An eight-episode limited series, “Milky Way” follows 17-year-old Maria, a high school senior with dreams of becoming a dancer, whose starry-eyed plans for the future are put on hold when she gets pregnant by her boyfriend Tasos, a young layabout who’s spent 10 years working at the only gas station in town. Though family and friends are...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Disney Plus to Launch 13 Marvel Movies in Imax Expanded Aspect Ratio

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are soon going to be able to see even more of the Avengers assembling on Disney Plus. Starting this Friday (Nov. 12), Disney Plus subscribers will be able to stream 13 Marvel movies in Imax’s Expanded Aspect Ratio — which offers up to 26% more screen picture compared with conventional widescreen format. Disney Plus is the first major streaming service to provide the Imax Enhanced features for at-home viewing (although of course without Imax’s gargantuan screens). The 13 titles available in the Imax-enhanced format include the Disney Plus premiere of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings.”...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Variety

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

“Star Trek: Prodigy” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus. Series executive producer Heather Kadin had previously said the show would return for a second season, but it had not been officially confirmed until now. The renewal news comes after the show has aired only three episodes, including the two-part series premiere. New episodes of the first half of Season 1 will continue to roll out weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The remaining five episodes of the first half will resume airing weekly on Thursday, Jan. 6. The remaining 10 episodes of Season 1 will air later in 2022...
TV SERIES
AFP

Taika Waititi to adapt 'The Incal' comics for big screen

Taika Waititi will direct the first big-screen adaptation of best-selling and highly influential sci-fi comic book series "The Incal." The New Zealander -- who directed Marvel superhero hit "Thor: Ragnarok" and won an Oscar for his "Jojo Rabbit" screenplay -- will also co-write the movie, said publisher Humanoids Associates. Waititi said he was "stunned to be given the opportunity" to bring the creation of cult Franco-Chilean comics writer Alejandro Jodorowsky and French artist Moebius to life. "The Incal" has sold millions of copies around the world since its debut in the late 1970s, and is one of the highest-selling sci-fi graphic novels in history.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Blade review – Wesley Snipes is back in excitingly macabre vampire horror

Snipes is a charismatic vampire-human action hero in this exciting, energetic pre-mcu Marvel movie from 1998. The first film in the Blade trilogy, made in 1998, is getting a re-release: Wesley Snipes is the implacable and massively ripped daywalker marching around in his shades and leatherised protective armour, slaying the vampires with his cold steel implements and martial-arts skills. Part action hero, part superhero, Blade is a vampire-human halfbreed born from a pregnant woman, for whom labour was horribly induced by the trauma of being bitten. So he has vampire powers but is endowed with the ability to withstand daylight; he is forced to consume a certain serum to suppress his blood-thirst, a methadone substitute for the real thing.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Eternals’ Mid-Credit Scene and the Cosmic Heroes Behind It

[This story contains spoilers for Marvel’s Eternals.] Marvel Studios was once fond of reminding its audience that “it’s all connected.” That motto has rarely seemed as true as it does in the mid-credit sequence from Eternals. The surprise moment introduces two fan-favorite characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and teases an unexpected future for these heroes. The appearance of Starfox and Pip the Troll — Harry Styles and Patton Oswalt, respectively — at the end of Chloé Zhao’s first Marvel movie may seem surprising to the majority of viewers, most of whom wouldn’t have any idea who these particular characters are, or...
COMICS
IndieWire

‘The Shrink Next Door’ Review: Paul Rudd Brainwashes Will Ferrell in Touching, Toothless Apple TV+ Series

“The Shrink Next Door” gets its title from the 2019 Wondery/Bloomberg podcast hosted by Joe Nocera, but whether you listened to the business reporter’s investigation into Dr. Isaac Herschkopf and his fraudulent manipulations of patient Marty Markowitz, what’s peculiar about the Apple TV+ adaptation is that there is no next-door neighbor. In the podcast, Nocera discovers this doomed pairing because they’re living on the other side of his fence, and the idea that such a twisted tale could be taking place one house over is part of what gives the strange-but-true story such an eerie wallop. Shattering the normalcy of...
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

The Harder They Fall's Director Slipped a Subtle Chadwick Boseman Tribute Into the Film

Netflix's The Harder They Fall features so many subtle Easter eggs, watching the Western film could practically double as a game of "I Spy." Perhaps one of the most touching hidden details planted by director Jeymes Samuel is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman in the form of a train named after the late and beloved actor. Approximately 27 minutes into the movie, viewers see Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) strolling past a red train holding newly released prisoner Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) among other passengers. Painted on the side in white, all-caps lettering is "C. A. Boseman" as a nod to the Black Panther star's full name, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. Plus, moments earlier, you can catch a peek at the initials "C.A.B." on the locomotive right before its conductor is killed.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy