CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Kingston FURY Renegade range of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kingston has introduced its new FURY Renegade range of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD this week offering speeds of up to 7,300/7,000MB/s read/write and up to 1,000,000 IOPS performance. The SSD storage is available in capacities up to 4 TB in size and features a l ow-profile graphene aluminum heat...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

Upgrade your old PC storage with the new KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

If your computer could do with a storage upgrade you may be interested to know that Kingston Digital has this week introduced its next-generation KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD PC storage offering “next-level performance” using the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND making it ideal for power users who require the fastest speeds on the market, says Kingston. KC3000 is currently available in 512 GB, 1024 GB, 2048 GB and 4096 GB capacities.
COMPUTERS
PlayStation LifeStyle

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD With Heatsink for PS5 Review – More Space

Note that our WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD With Heatsink review is strictly around its use with the PS5 console as an extended storage option. Our review does not cover using the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD With Heatsink for PCs or other uses. After being the PS5 SSD expansion drive of...
COMPUTERS
Beta News

Kingston unveils FURY Beast DDR5 RAM

When you are a computer-builder, there are peaks and valleys when it comes to excitement about PC components. What do I mean by this? Well, sometimes you are building machines with cutting edge parts as an early adopter, while other times you are using ho-hum components that have been around a while. For instance, we have been using DDR4 memory for about seven years now... yawn!
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Save 52% on the ultra-fast Western Digital SN750 1TB NVMe gaming SSD on Amazon

Replacing an ageing hard drive with one of the best SSDs is one of the easiest ways to improve your gaming PC, and is generally one of the simplest things to install to boot. They dramatically improve game load times and general system performance, allowing you to spend less time waiting and more time playing. If you’re in need of an upgrade or replacement storage solution, you’ll want to check out the Western Digital SN750 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD, which is currently available for less than half price on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage System#Ssd#Pcie#Fury#Iops#Tb#Kingston Technology
TrendHunter.com

SSD-Integrated USB Hubs

The humble USB hub has become essential in recent years given the fleeting nature of connectivity ports on modern laptops, so the Satechi Hybrid Multiport Adapter is positioned to help make it even more indispensable. The hub works by being connected to a laptop via a USB-C connection and features...
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter features a built-in SSD storage compartment

Level up your storage game with the Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter. Featuring a built-in SSD storage compartment with data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps, this workspace gadget holds important file backups all in one place. Moreover, this Satechi device allows you to enable 4K HDMI output on supported monitors with refresh rates up to 60 Hz. As a result, you can experience smoother streaming and an optimal view. Furthermore, this gadget contains all the ports you need to manage all the devices in your workspace arsenal. This includes two USB-A 3.0 data ports with transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps. Finally, weighing only 3.8 ounces, it’s lightweight enough to take on the go and store in your pocket. Plus, it won’t take up much room during use on your desk.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Kingston XS2000 USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2 external SSD review

The Kingston XS2000 portable SSD has all the hallmarks of a successful product but we’re still puzzled as to why the company chose to jump on the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 bandwagon with USB 4.0 on the verge of going mainstream. Still you can’t go wrong with it if you already have a compatible system.
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

OWC Announces Aura Pro NT NVMe SSD for 2016-2017 MacBook Pro

OWC has announced the Aura Pro NT high-performance NVMe SSD for 2016-2017 MacBook Pro non-Touch Bar. With up to 16x more space over factory drive options, this high-performance SSD will keep your Mac running optimally. MacBook Pro SSD. Spacious: Store and access all your data with up to 16x more...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
ElectronicsWeekly.com

FlexLogix to ship PCIe accelerator board in November

FlexLogix, the eFPGA IP specialist, has production availability of its InferXÔ X1P1 PCIe accelerator board. The board is designed to bring AI inference acceleration to edge servers and industrial vision systems. Leveraging a dynamic TPU array architecture, the InferX X1 is designed around low latency processing of Batch=1 workloads with...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G smartphone launched

Samsung has launched a new smartphone in Russia, the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G and the device is basically a Galaxy A22 5G with a slightly different name. The specifications on this new handset appear to be the same as the Galaxy A22 5G and include a 6.6-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.
CELL PHONES
tvtechnology.com

Unleashing the Power of NVMe Flash Storage in Postproduction

It's no secret that modern content production continues to involve higher resolutions, new formats and more complex workflows from pre-visualization to finish. As such, storage environments must be able to keep up with this pace of development. In the world of video production and post-production, storage environments must be robust...
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Lightbits Labs to Demonstrate Advantages of Software-Defined NVMe Storage on Infrastructure Processing Unit at Intel Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 — Lightbits Labs (Lightbits), a leader in NVMe-based, scalable and software-defined elastic block storage for private and edge clouds, will be conducting a joint product demonstration with Intel at the upcoming Intel Innovation event, part of the Intel ON Event Series, taking place October 27-28, 2021. The demonstration will showcase Lightbits LightOS providing remote storage services to storage-less servers equipped with Intel’s Infrastructure Processing Unit (IPU), providing Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) with a disaggregated storage solution for IPU-enabled hosts.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

This 1TB NVMe SSD deal will be tough to beat – even on Black Friday

With November upon us, the early Black Friday deals are bound to start flooding in. In fact, a number of storage deals have already caught our eye. For example, Amazon is currently offering this 1TB NV1 NVMe SSD from Kingston Technology for just $89.99, down from $104.99 (that’s 15% off).
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

TeamGroup's T-Force Cardea A440 Pro PCIe 4 SSD Rocks Smoking-Fast 7.4GB/s Read Speed

The folks at TeamGroup just ripped out one of the fastest solid state drives on the market, based on the rated specifications. TeamGroup's new T-Force Cardea A440 Pro hitches a ride on the PCI Express 4.0 bus to deliver sequential read speeds of up to 7,400MB/s (or 7.4GB/s), and sequential write speeds of up to 7,000MB/s (7GB/s).
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

MSI Builds PCIe Gen 5 Card for Future NVMe SSDs

In a recent YouTube video from MSI, the company announced a new M.2 PCIe Gen 5 adapter card during its coverage of new Z690 motherboards. The new card will run on a PCIe Gen 5 x8 interface, allowing full compatibility with future Gen 5 NVMe SSDs once they arrive in consumers' hands. MSI did not say if the card would come with any motherboards, but we presume it will come with a few of its flagship motherboards and also be sold separately.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy