Kingston FURY Renegade range of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage

Level up your storage game with the Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter. Featuring a built-in SSD storage compartment with data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps, this workspace gadget holds important file backups all in one place. Moreover, this Satechi device allows you to enable 4K HDMI output on supported monitors with refresh rates up to 60 Hz. As a result, you can experience smoother streaming and an optimal view. Furthermore, this gadget contains all the ports you need to manage all the devices in your workspace arsenal. This includes two USB-A 3.0 data ports with transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps. Finally, weighing only 3.8 ounces, it’s lightweight enough to take on the go and store in your pocket. Plus, it won’t take up much room during use on your desk.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO