CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Snapshot of the IPO frenzy

By Kate Marino
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With two months still remaining in 2021, U.S. IPOs have already sped past the total number of offerings in any prior full year. The big picture: The activity was driven by a Q1 boom, especially in SPAC offerings. Q3 saw “only” 175 IPOs, well short of the 450 in...

www.axios.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Japan's SoftBank sinks into losses over China investments

SoftBank Group Corp. sank into red ink for the July-September period, dragged down by losses on its investments in China the Japanese technology conglomerate said Monday. SoftBank reported a 397.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion) loss for the fiscal second quarter, compared to a 627 billion yen profit recorded the same period the previous year. Quarterly sales grew 11% to 1.5 trillion yen ($13 billion).Tokyo- based SoftBank said its investment portfolio called Vision Fund suffered losses, including the value of its stake in South Korean online retailer Coupang. But it said it booked gains on its shares in DoorDash,...
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

7 Worst IPOs in History

These are seven of the worst IPOs of all time and feature a vast range of companies, from an online toy store to a biotech firm. An initial public offering (IPO) is usually a pivotal moment for most companies. It is the litmus test of a company’s identity prowess and a strong indicator of how much faith – or lack thereof, that people have in it. IPOs can be a scintillating experience for both the company and its investors because they essentially separate the professionals from the amateurs. At the same time, IPOs can be a living nightmare for other companies who overestimate a few or several things about themselves before going public. In no particular order, below are 7 of the worst IPOs of all time.
STOCKS
Orange County Business Journal

5.11 Publicly Files for IPO

Irvine retailer and tactical gear maker 5.11 ABR Corp.’s filing for an initial public offering has been made public. The company proposed in a filing Monday to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under VXI. Share price estimates were not specified and 5.11 listed a $100 million placeholder amount for...
IRVINE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Boris Johnson
Axios

Google parent Alphabet surpasses $2 trillion market cap

Alphabet's market capitalization surpassed $2 trillion on Monday, having doubled its value during the pandemic. Why it matters: The Google parent company was valued at $1 trillion in January of 2020. Its business has been buoyed by the migration of businesses to digital operations in the past two years. Details:...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Why Tech Firms Like Yahoo, Fortnite Continue to Exit China

More American tech companies continue to pull their businesses out of China as the Communist Party cracks down on firms — both foreign and domestic. Yahoo and Fortnite have become the latest companies to withdraw from the country, and the withdrawals come just days after Microsoft announced it would take LinkedIn offline. Shehzad Qazi, managing director at China Beige Book International, joined Cheddar to provide some insight into how the crackdowns in China would also impact the tech companies at home in the United States.
VIDEO GAMES
insideevs.com

Rivian Updates IPO's Price Range: $72-$74 Per Share

Rivian has released another update to its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) filling (see the initial overview here), which significantly increases prices compared to the preliminary numbers. According to the info from November 5, the company will offer 155,250,000 shares (including 20,250,000 shares to the underwriters) at a price between...
BUSINESS
raleighnews.net

Upcoming IPOs in India 2021

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI/ATK): In 2021, we are witnessing a wave of IPOs in the market. While some of the companies are part of our daily lives such as Zomato, IRCTC, and others, others are not that much popular yet. In the first half of 2021, we came...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipos#Un#Factset Data#Robinhood Markets#Cop26 Press Conference#Chinese#The Paris Agreement
Axios

Axios Login

Wondering what the healthiest kinds of cheese are? Now you know. (This intro is courtesy of my cousin Madelyn.) Today's newsletter is 1,123 words, a 4-minute read. 1 big thing: Apple-Facebook fight moves to metaverse. Facebook's pivot to the metaverse is also a move to check Apple in the tech...
AMAZON
Axios

Climate shuffles superpowers

Drought, rising sea levels and melting ice caps are transforming the geopolitical map at the same time China's rise and revanchist Russia are testing the limits of American power. Driving the news: These dynamics, outlined in the first-ever National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) on climate change, released last month, played out...
ENVIRONMENT
u.today

Crypto Whale Buys 20 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens for $1.13 Billion, while Petition to List Shiba on Robinhood Gets 500,000 Signatures

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Axios

Charted: Work from home tapering

Workers are heading back to the office after over a year of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced rise of work from home, BLS data shows. Why it matters: Remote work started as a temporary plan when the pandemic hit in March 2020, though new data shows that workers are heading back to the office.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Rivian boosts IPO target to $74 a share

Rivian Automotive has boosted its initial public offering price, seeking to sell 135 million shares between $72 and $74 each, the electric-vehicle startup said in an amended prospectus late Friday. Rivian, whose backers include Ford Motor Co. and Amazon.com Inc. , on Monday filed an amendment setting the offer at $62 a share. Rivian is hoping to carve a niche for itself offering EVs for the great outdoors
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Robinhood Crypto Revenue Falls 78% as Dogecoin Frenzy Wears Off

Robinhood's crypto revenue fell to $51 million from $233 million last quarter, in particular due to DOGE. The company's CFO pointed to signups for Robinhood's crypto wallet waitlist as a bright spot. Robinhood is discovering the downside of the crypto market's famous volatility. The company on Tuesday revealed in its...
STOCKS
Axios

Zillow's homes portfolio attracts takeover interest

Zillow (Nasdaq: ZG) is receiving takeover interest in its multibillion-dollar homes portfolio, just days after abandoning its digital home buying-and-selling program. Why it matters: This could swell America's home rental stock and depress its number of homes for sale, as the reported suitors are large institutional landlords. Interested suitors, per...
REAL ESTATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
65K+
Followers
28K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy