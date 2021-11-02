CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Bulgaria to restore Russian gas flows to Serbian border by midnight-Bulgartransgaz

 6 days ago

(Adds comments from CEO of Serbia’s gas retailer, background context)

SOFIA/BELGRADE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will resume the transport of Russian gas towards Serbia and Hungary by midnight (2200 GMT), the head of Bulgaria’s gas network operator Bulgartransgaz said on Tuesday.

The Balkan country halted the gas flows towards its border with Serbia following a pipeline accident early on Monday.

Bulgartransgaz teams are working around the clock to replace and weld about 27 metres of ruptured pipes in rocky terrain, the network operator’s chief, Vladimir Malinov, told Reuters.

“By the end of today, by midnight, we plan to have the pipeline repaired and gas flows restored,” Malinov said in a telephone call.

The pipeline rupture came at a time of skyrocketing energy prices in Europe as tight gas supplies have collided with a rebound in demand as COVID-19 lockdowns eased, and amid increased appetite for carbon-emissions permits.

Neighbouring Serbia has decided to import 5 million cubic metres of gas on Tuesday to compensate for the lack of supplies coming via Bulgaria, Dusan Bajatovic, CEO of the state-run Srbijagas gas retailer said. He did not say where it would be imported from.

“Today, there will be an additional 5 million (cubic metres),” Bajatovic told Belgrade’s private Pink TV.

Serbia imported 5 million cubic metres of gas from Hungary, the Tanjug news agency reported late on Monday citing Bajatovic. The report did not specify the price.

The country’s stocks “are currently at 400 million cubic metres,” he said.

Bulgaria launched a 474-km gas pipeline in January to transport Russian gas from its southern border with Turkey to its western border with Serbia - providing a link to the Russia-backed TurkStream pipeline to Serbia and Hungary.

But Sofia also uses parts of its ageing TransBalkan pipeline, where the accident took place, for the transport of Gazprom gas deliveries to Serbia and Hungary. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia and Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade; Editing by Kim Coghill and Susan Fenton)

IN THIS ARTICLE
