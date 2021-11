After waiting forever for season three, there is a big chance that you are one of the many people who has either decided to rewatch season one of YOU now, or did whilst you were waiting for the new episodes to drop. If so, or if you just remember the season from watching it before, you’ll be very familiar with the enigma that is Guinevere Beck. What a character. She was naivety and irritation personified, and had everyone screaming at the screen many times. So, in the following quiz, it’s time to find out how similar to Beck you really are.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO