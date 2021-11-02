This 650-HP Chevy Beast Looks Like a Real-Life Halo Warthog

Chevrolet, seemingly annoyed with Dodge and Ford, has revealed its own high-horsepower crate engine. Dubbed the ZZ/632, this is a naturally aspirated 10.4-liter big block that achieves 1,004 horsepower without any fuel additives or forced induction. This is very different from the Hellephant and Godzilla options from Dodge and Ford respectively, as both require some sort of forced induction to achieve their four-figure horsepower ratings. The Hellephant engine starts at $29,995, the exact price of the Godzilla motor, so is the Chevy also priced at just under $30k? Well, official pricing guides have not yet been revealed, but Gandrud Chevrolet in Wisconsin has provided clarity through its website, where it is accepting pre-orders for the massive engine. According to the site, Chevy's suggested retail price is $37,758.72, but it is currently discounted to $29,499.

