UK minister misspoke about detained fishing vessel being released by France

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A British fishing vessel seized in France remains in the port of Le Havre, a spokesman for the environment ministry told Reuters, confirming that UK environment minister George Eustice had misspoken earlier on Tuesday when he said it had been released.

The owner of the vessel said that it remained held at the port of Le Havre at least until a hearing tomorrow, disputing what Eustice had said on Sky News.

The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow news – live: Thousands march in Scotland and London on day of worldwide climate protests

Tens of thousands of climate protesters took to the streets in Glasgow, London and around the world today in a demand for swifter action to combat the global heating crisis.In Glasgow, up to 50,000 people were expected to join a march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green, as the first week of Cop26 draws to a close.The march in London culminated in a rally at Trafalgar Square.The demonstrations came as dozens of governments detailed their plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.Leaders at Cop26 will also promise to tackle the way land is used, including the destruction of forest to make room for crops like soy and palm oil.
AGRICULTURE
KMOV

France detains UK boat as spat over fishing rights escalates

France has detained a British fishing vessel and announced it will close nearly all of its ports to trawlers from the UK, a major escalation in its ongoing spat with the country over post-Brexit fishing rights. "Aside from a few exceptions, all French ports will no longer be accessible to...
ECONOMY
Gazette

British fishing vessel still held in France, owner says

LONDON (Reuters) -A British scallop dredger seized by France is being held at the port of Le Havre, the owner of the ship said on Tuesday, though French President Emmanuel Macron stepped back from slapping immediate sanctions on Britain in a post-Brexit fishing row. Bickering over fish between London and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit minister Lord Frost warns UK ‘actively considering’ legal battle with France amid fishing row

Brexit minister Lord Frost has revealed the UK is “actively considering” triggering a legal battle with France amid an escalating dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights.Earlier this week, Paris threatened to introduce increased checks on British boats from its ports and a ban on seafood imports unless the issue over licences for small French vessels to fish in British waters is resolved by Tuesday.Ministers have warned of retaliatory measures if France presses ahead with the proposed sanctions, and Boris Johnson did not rule out the prospect of triggering a legal battle with the country — hinting at sending the dispute to...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

New War Of Words In UK-France Fishing Row

A smouldering row between London and Paris over post-Brexit fishing rights flared up Wednesday, with France threatening trade disruptions from November 2 if its boats are not granted more access to British waters. The measures targeting British fish exports would include "systematic customs and sanitary checks on products brought to...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

France detains British trawler amid ongoing fishing disputes

Two English vessels were fined on Wednesday, and one was diverted to Le Havre in northern France, French authorities said. French authorities have detained a British trawler amid an ongoing dispute over fishing rights. Two boats were fined on Wednesday after one failed to comply with checks by police and...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK officials urgently investigating detained trawler -minister

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - British officials are urgently investigating the circumstances around a vessel which was seized in France, Britain’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs minister George Eustice said on Thursday. Asked by a lawmaker in parliament whether the trawler had a licence, Eustice said: “My officials are investigating...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

No breakthrough in UK-France talks on fishing dispute

Lord Frost will now hold further meetings on the post-Brexit arrangements. No breakthroughs have been announced following a meeting between Brexit minister Lord Frost and France’s Europe minister in a bid to calm the post-Brexit dispute over fishing. But Downing Street said it is confident France will not resume its...
U.K.
International Business Times

France Threatens UK With Sanctions In Fishing Row

A smouldering row between London and Paris over post-Brexit fishing rights has flared up, with France threatening trade disruptions from next week if its boats are not granted more access to British waters. The measures targeting British fish exports from November 2 would include "systematic customs and sanitary checks on...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Fishing row: France-UK talks 'useful and positive'

Talks to resolve the fishing row between the UK and France were "useful and positive", the French Europe minister has said. But there was no breakthrough and there will be more talks next week. Tensions flared last month after the UK and Jersey denied fishing permits to several French boats.
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Britain threatens ‘rigorous’ checks on all EU vessels in fishing row with France

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is to challenge the French ambassador to the UK, Catherine Colonna, on her country’s intentions. Britain has threatened to increase “rigorous” checks on EU vessels and launch dispute talks if France does not back down in a post-Brexit row over fishing rights, warning “two can play at that game”.
INDUSTRY
newschain

Why is the UK at loggerheads with France over fishing?

The detention of a British trawler by French authorities is the latest incident in the post-Brexit row over fishing rights between the two nations. Here, the PA news agency breaks down what the clash is about. – Why was the British trawler detained?. The scallop vessel Cornelis was ordered to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK ready to retaliate in fishing row with France, Brexit minister warns EU

Brexit minister David Frost has warned Brussels that French sanctions in the row over fishing rights in the English Channel would put the European Union in breach of its post-Brexit trade deal with the UK.Lord Frost said that if Paris goes ahead with the measures as threatened on 2 November, the UK is ready to retaliate by stepping up enforcement and checks on EU fishing boats in British territorial waters, as well as launching dispute settlement proceedings under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).The move came after environment minister George Eustice warned that the UK was ready to strike...
ECONOMY
hngn.com

France Detains 2 Fishing Vessels From Britain After Announcing That It Will Close Ports to Trawlers From the UK

France reportedly detained a British fishing vessel this week as part of an ongoing spat with the United Kingdom over post-Brexit fishing rights. France's European affairs minister, Clement Beaune, also confirmed that the majority of French ports would no longer be accessible to British boats. Beaune added that three to four ports would remain open to British fishing vessels when the closure takes into effect.
ECONOMY
bulletin-news.com

UK Boat Detained by France – Fishing Rights in Question

In the midst of an increasing fight over post-Brexit fishing rights, France has detained a British trawler and penalized another. The ships were warned during nightly checks off the coast of Le Havre, according to French marine minister Annick Girardin. She said the first did not cooperate immediately away, and...
U.K.
Telegraph

British trawler still being held in France despite UK minister's 'release' claim

A British scallop dredger seized by France is still being held at the port of Le Havre despite a Cabinet minister claiming the vessel had been released by French authorities. Post-Brexit bickering over fishing licences culminated last Wednesday in France seizing the British dredger, the Cornelis Gert Jan, in French waters.
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

UK fishing boat remains detained in France despite Cabinet minister’s claim

George Eustice had said he understood the Cornelis Gert Jan had been freed following ‘administrative confusion’ but this was later corrected. A British vessel caught in a diplomatic storm between France and the UK remains stuck in Le Havre despite the Environment Secretary having suggested it had been released. George...
ECONOMY
