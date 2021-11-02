CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Reports Solid Q3 Earnings, Regulatory Setback For Legend, Lilly to Supply Additional COVID-19 Antibody Cocktails To US

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gie8W_0ck17os100

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:

Stocks In Focus

SAB Spikes On Analyst Action

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) shares are rallying Tuesday after Baird initiated coverage of the shares with an Outperform rating. SAB, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform, debuted on Wall Street last week through a SPAC deal.

Filings with the SEC also revealed that SAB's co-founder Christine Hamilton and Eddie Sullivan, president and CEO of the company, owned 24.58% and 13.12%, respectively, of shares in the company.

In premarket trading, the stock was spiking 25.74% to $10.60.

Lumira COVID-19 Antigen Test's Authorization Expanded To Screening Of Asymptomatic Individuals

LumiraDx (NASDAQ: LMDX) announced the intended use for its Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization for its SARS-CoV-2 antigen test has been expanded to include screening of asymptomatic individuals.

This claim builds on its existing claim that covers use of the test in individuals suspected of COVID-19 by their health care provider within 12 days of symptom onset.

Legend Biotech's Out-Licensed Blood Cancer Drug Review Period Extended By 3 Months

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) announced that the FDA extended the PDUFA target date for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) to Feb. 28, 2022. Cilta-cel is a BCMA-directed CAR-T therapy being investigated for the treatment of adults with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma.

The biologics license application was submitted by Legend Biotech's collaboration partner Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)'s Janssen unit. The FDA notified Janssen Thursday of the extension of the PDUFA date to allow sufficient time to review information recently submitted pertaining to an updated analytical method following an FDA information request. No additional clinical data have been requested.

Legend shares were down 8.92% to $48 in premarket trading.

Lilly Strikes Deal With US Government To Supply Incremental Doses of COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced an additional purchase by the U.S. government for bamlanivimab with etesevimab for administration together. This neutralizing antibody therapy is authorized for emergency use for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 or for post-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 in certain individuals.

As part of the agreement, Lilly will supply 614,000 doses of bamlanivimab with etesevimab no later than Jan. 31, 2022 for a total of $1.29 billion. A minimum of 400,000 doses will be supplied no later than Dec. 31, 2021.

Moderna Announces R&D Collaboration For Gene Editing Therapeutics

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) AND Metagenomi, a genetic medicines company with a portfolio of next-generation gene editing tools, announced that the two companies have entered into a strategic R&D collaboration focused on advancing new gene editing systems for in vivo human therapeutic applications.

The collaboration will utilize Metagenomi's novel gene editing tools and leverage Moderna's mRNA platform, as well as lipid nanoparticle delivery technologies, with the goal of developing curative therapies for patients with serious genetic diseases.

Management Changes

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI) announced the appointment of Scott Giacobello to the role of chief financial officer and treasurer, effective Nov. 28, 2021. Most recently, Giacobello was the CFO of GW Pharmaceuticals plc until its $7.2-billion acquisition by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ).

Context Therapeutics Inc. ((NASDAQ: CNTX) announced the appointment of Jennifer Minai-Azary as CFO, and the prior appointment, in April, of Alex Levit as chief legal officer.

Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) reported third-quarter revenues of $296 million, up from $258.5 million a year-ago. On a non-GAAP basis, the company reversed to a profit of 64 cents from a loss of 18 cents, exceeding the 60-cent per share consensus estimate.

The stock was retreating 6.8% to $99 in premarket trading.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) said its third-quarter revenues jumped 130% operationally to $24.1 billion. Excluding Comirnaty sales, revenues were up 7% to $11. Billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.34. The company raised its full-year guidance.

The stock was seen adding 3.46% to $45.15 in premarket trading.

Click here to access Benzinga's FDA Calendar.

On The Radar

Earnings

  • Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) (before the market open)
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) (before the market open)
  • Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) (before the market open)
  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) (before the market open)
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) (before the market open)
  • Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) (before the market open)
  • Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) (before the market open)
  • Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) (before the market open)
  • Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) (after the close)
  • Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) (after the close)
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) (after the close)
  • Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) (after the close)
  • Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) (after the close)
  • Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) (after the close)
  • Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (after the close)
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) (after the close)
  • MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) (after the close)
  • REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) (after the close)
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) (after the close)
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) (after the close)

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Selecta Biosciences Posts Encouraging Data For ImmTOR Platform

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) announced top-line results from the Phase 1 study evaluating the ImmTOR platform to mitigate the formation of neutralizing antibodies against an adeno-associated viral serotype 8 (AAV8) serotype capsid used in gene therapies. At day 30, in subjects administered a single 0.3 mg/kg dose of ImmTOR,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Merck Ahead Of Pfizer In Talks With Europe For COVID-19 Pills: Reuters

The European Union is negotiating with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) over possible contracts to supply COVID-19 drugs, an EU official told Reuters. Both the companies have developed antiviral pills that have shown promising efficacy in trials of adults with COVID-19 who are at high risk of serious illness, with Pfizer's at 89% and Merck's around 50%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

US Foods Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Warns On Supply Chain Headwinds

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 35% year-on-year, to $7.89 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $7.61 billion. Total case volume improved 18.5%, independent restaurant case volume increased 25.1%. Gross profit increased 27.4% Y/Y to $1.2 billion and the profit margin was 15.7%. Operating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WGN TV

Regeneron ‘antibody cocktail’ helps prevent COVID-19, trial results show

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Phase 3 trial results by biotech company Regeneron showed its new drug provides long-term protection against COVID-19. A single dose of the antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% during months 2-8, according to results released Monday. Previously published results already showed its effectiveness within one month of getting the injection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Pfizer Inc#Sab#Spac#Sec#Lmdx#Legend Biotech#Legn#Pdufa#Bcma#Johnson Johnson#Jnj Rrb
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Trade Desk Jumps After Upbeat Results; GT Biopharma Shares Slide

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.34% to 36,452.79 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 16,000.97. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.11% to 4,702.76. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,336,570 cases with around 775,210 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,366,610 cases and 461,040 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,880,430 COVID-19 cases with 609,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 250,719,480 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,066,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx's Zyesami Face Regulatory Rejection, Puma Slumps On Q3 Miss, Pfizer Has Good Tidings On Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Pill

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. NRx's COVID-19 Drug Fails to Get Authorization From FDA Due To Insufficient Data. NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to issue an emergency use authorization for Zyesami. The FDA stated it was unable to issue the EUA at this time due to insufficient data regarding the known and potential benefits of the medicine and the known and potential risks of it in patients suffering from critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Oral COVID-19 Pill Authorized In UK, Novartis Cashes Out Of Roche, Chimerix Plunges On Data, Evotec IPO

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Merck's Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Pill Authorized In UK. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has granted authorization for molnupiravir, the first oral antiviral medicine authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults with a positive SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test and who have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. In the U.K., Lagevrio is the planned trademark for molnupiravir.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cerus Climbs On Earnings, Horizon CFO To Retire, Teva Prices Upsized Sustainability-Linked Senior Note Offering

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Horizon Announces Retirement Of CFO, Beat-and-raise Q3. Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) announced Paul Hoelscher, executive vice president, chief financial officer, will retire effective May 16, 2022, and continue as an advisor to the company through May 2023. Aaron Cox, who was named executive vice president, finance, will succeed Hoelscher.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wsau.com

Lilly withdraws from EU rolling review of COVID-19 antibodies

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator said on Tuesday it had ended the rolling review of Eli Lilly’s antibody-based treatments for COVID-19, after the U.S.-based drugmaker withdrew from the process citing a lack of demand from EU member states. Lilly’s letter to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), dated Oct....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Ibj.com

Feds buy another $1.29B worth of Lilly antibody treatment for COVID-19

Keywords Coronavirus Outbreak / Diseases / Eli Lilly and Co. / Health Care / Health Care & Insurance / Pharmaceutical / Public Health. The U.S. government is buying an additional $1.29 billion worth of Eli Lilly and Co.’s antibody treatment of COVID-19, marking a steep ramp up for the specialty drug, the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Benzinga

Pfizer More Than Doubles Earnings, Sales In Q3; Forecasts $36B From COVID-19 Vax Sales In FY21

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.34, well ahead of the consensus of $1.09, and more than doubled from $0.59 posted a year ago. The Company achieved Q3 revenues of $24.09 billion, more than doubled, reflecting operational growth of $13.4 billion and the favorable impact of foreign exchange of $421 million, surpassing the Wall Street estimate of $22.71 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investopedia

Pfizer Q3 FY2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $1.03 vs. $0.58 in Q3 FY 2020. Pfizer revenue is expected to grow at the fastest pace in at least 15 quarters, more than doubling from Q3 FY 2020. Pfizer's recent U.S. approval for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 through...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Beat-And-Raise Quarter, Pfizer-BioNTech Snag Orders For Additional Vaccine Doses, HCW Cleared For Phase 1 Study Of Pancreatic Cancer Drug

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Corvus' China Partner Approved For Early Stage Study Of CPI-818 In Blood Cancer. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) announced that an investigational new drug application submitted by its partner in China, Angel Pharmaceuticals Ltd., has been approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation of the China National Medical Products Administration to initiate a Phase 1/1b clinical trial of Corvus' small molecule ITK inhibitor CPI-818 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphomas in China.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy