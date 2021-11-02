CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; GameStop, Lucid And These Are Other Top Trends

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgzt9_0ck17nzI00

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID), Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) and SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Electric vehicle maker Tesla is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 1,033 mentions, while videogame retailer GameStop was a distant second with 353 mentions.

Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and electric vehicle maker Lucid Group are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 349 and 139 mentions, respectively.

Apart from biopharmaceutical company Ocugen and online personal finance company SoFi Technologies, the other stocks trending on the forum include Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Why It Matters: Tesla continues to see high interest on the forum after the company’s market capitalization surpassed $1 trillion last week.

It was reported on Monday that Tesla has expanded its plans for battery production and signed a three-year contract for the supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide with Chinese company Ganfeng Lithium.

GameStop’s shares surged 9% on Monday after the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday that Chief Operating Officer Jenna Owens has left just seven months after joining the company.

In addition, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen posted “MGGA” in a tweet on Sunday, which was interpreted by investors as “Make GameStop Great Again.”

Ocugen’s stock gained more than 18% in Monday’s trading session after it was reported that investors circulated a recent release from the Australian Government mentioning recognition of Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine of Ocugen’s partner, India-based Bharat Biotech.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 8.5% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $1208.59, while GameStop shares closed 9.0% higher at $200.09.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 0.2% higher in Monday’s trading at $460.04.

Lucid Group shares closed almost 4.3% higher in Friday’s trading at $36.99.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Catching Big Moves In Stocks Like Tesla With The InsiderFinance Platform

Fueled in part by the leveraged trade of participants sharing highly speculative trade ideas on platforms like WallStreetBets, shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) surpassed $1,200 last week. With options order flow tools, some participants were able to quickly pick up on this activity and trade accordingly. One such tool...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Gamestop Corp#Gme#Lucid Group Inc#Lcid#Ocugen Inc#Ocgn#Sofi Technologies Inc#Sofi#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust#Meta Platforms Inc#Amazon Com Inc#Amzn#Chinese#Ganfeng Lithium
AFP

Tesla shares fall after Musk's 'soap opera' Twitter poll

Tesla's share price plunged Monday in the latest controversy sparked by CEO Elon Musk, who was facing criticism for letting his Twitter followers decide whether he should sell billions in company stock. His way of making his point was by asking his 62.9 million and growing Twitter followers in a poll whether he should sell 10 percent of his stock -- with a resounding 57.8 percent of votes for "yes." 
STOCKS
Benzinga

How This Investor Is Using Ford Stock To Play The Rivian IPO

Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss is buying Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) stock ahead of the Rivian IPO. "Ford owns 12% of Rivian and the Rivian IPO is going to be hot, hot, hot," Weiss said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." Rivian is now expected to offer 135 million...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Trade Desk Jumps After Upbeat Results; GT Biopharma Shares Slide

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.34% to 36,452.79 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 16,000.97. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.11% to 4,702.76. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,336,570 cases with around 775,210 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,366,610 cases and 461,040 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,880,430 COVID-19 cases with 609,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 250,719,480 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,066,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares rose 87.84% to $6.11 during Monday’s regular session. As of 11:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 145.7 million shares, making up 67324.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $53.2 million. Gaucho...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 0.64% to $1,222.09 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.20% to 15,971.59 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $21.40 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
insideevs.com

Rivian Updates IPO's Price Range: $72-$74 Per Share

Rivian has released another update to its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) filling (see the initial overview here), which significantly increases prices compared to the preliminary numbers. According to the info from November 5, the company will offer 155,250,000 shares (including 20,250,000 shares to the underwriters) at a price between...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Rivian boosts IPO target to $74 a share

Rivian Automotive has boosted its initial public offering price, seeking to sell 135 million shares between $72 and $74 each, the electric-vehicle startup said in an amended prospectus late Friday. Rivian, whose backers include Ford Motor Co. and Amazon.com Inc. , on Monday filed an amendment setting the offer at $62 a share. Rivian is hoping to carve a niche for itself offering EVs for the great outdoors
ECONOMY
Benzinga

GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Zillow And More — These Stocks Are Seeing High Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is the most discussed name on Reddit retail investor forum r/WallStreetBets followed by GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) leading into Tuesday. What Happened: SPY attracted 613 mentions, while the video game-retailer GameStop and automaker Tesla mentions amounted to 569 and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy