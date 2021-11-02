CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cathie Wood Sells $10.6M In Palantir And $20M In Pinterest And Loads Up $1.7M In This Supplier Of Elon Musk's SpaceX

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0rdn_0ck17lDq00

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Monday sold 397,549 shares — estimated to be worth $10.6 million — in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), booking profit as shares of the data analytics company rose.

Shares of the Peter Thiel-backed company closed 2.63% higher at $26.56 a share on Monday.

Palantir is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on Nov. 9, before the market opens.

Ark Invest deployed the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) to sell shares in Palantir on Monday. Two other ETFs — the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) also hold the Palantir stock.

The three ETFs held 30.69 million shares — worth about $794.32 million, ahead of Monday’s trade.

Here are some of the other key Ark Invest trades on Monday:

  • Sold 438,081 shares — estimated to be worth $19.8 million — in Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), on the day shares closed 1.39% higher at $45.26 a share.
  • Bought 167,909 shares — estimated to be worth $1.68 million — in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) on the dip. Shares of the 3D printing company that supplies to Elon Musk-led SpaceX closed 2.82% lower at $10 a share.
  • Bought 30,000 shares — worth about $8.38 million — in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM). The stock closed 1.56% higher at $278.94 a share.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Proposes Selling 10% Of His Company Stock, He's Asking Twitter Followers To Decide

Elon Musk on Saturday sent a tweet in which he proposed selling 10% of his Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock, and asked his followers to vote on his decision. What Happened: The Tesla CEO was referencing a proposal in the U.S. Senate to tax the richest Americans in an effort to pay for social safety net and climate change policies. The plan would tax billionaires on the unrealized gains in the value of their liquid assets, such as stocks, bonds and cash. Musk responded in a tweet.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Elon Musk
nextbigfuture.com

Elon Musk Selling 10% of Tesla to Pay Taxes

Elon Musk had a twitter poll to determine if he will sell 10% of Tesla. The poll was 58% for yes Elon should sell 10% of his Tesla shares. Elon has about 170 million shares of Tesla. This sale will be 17 million shares. Elon had 22.8 million stock options...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cathie Wood Sells#Ark Invest#Palantir Technologies Inc#Pltr#Arkf#Arkw#Arkk#Pinterest Inc Lrb#Vld
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares rose 26.06% to $86.41 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 19.2 million shares is 523.13% of Trade Desk’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 11:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $41.3 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Notable Tesla Insider Trades $110M In Company Stock

Kimbal Musk, Director at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 5, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Kimbal Musk exercised options to purchase 25,000 Tesla shares at a price of $74.17 per share for a total of $1,854,250 on November 5. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from ($0.00) to $1,237 to raise a total of $108,771,415 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Is Soaring Today

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PPSI) is surging higher Monday after the company announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile electric vehicle charging solutions for a full range of applications. The company’s E-Boost portfolio is initially comprised of three products:. E-Boost G.O.A.T. (generator on a truck) is a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

VNET Shares Pop As Fitch Sees Robust Data Center Demand From Alibaba

Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based carrier-neutral data center operator VNET Group Inc's (NASDAQ: VNET) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+.'. The Outlook is Negative, reflecting Fitch's expectation that VNET's 2021-2022 funds flow from operations (FFO) leverage will worsen to above 6.0x (2020: 4.2x), the threshold above...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Trade Desk Jumps After Upbeat Results; GT Biopharma Shares Slide

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.34% to 36,452.79 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 16,000.97. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.11% to 4,702.76. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,336,570 cases with around 775,210 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,366,610 cases and 461,040 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,880,430 COVID-19 cases with 609,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 250,719,480 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,066,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Catching Big Moves In Stocks Like Tesla With The InsiderFinance Platform

Fueled in part by the leveraged trade of participants sharing highly speculative trade ideas on platforms like WallStreetBets, shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) surpassed $1,200 last week. With options order flow tools, some participants were able to quickly pick up on this activity and trade accordingly. One such tool...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy